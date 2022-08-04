Learner Reviews & Feedback for Tech Support Career Guide and Interview Preparation by IBM Skills Network
About the Course
This course is designed to prepare you to enter the job market as a technical support specialist. It provides guidance about the regular functions and tasks of support professionals and options for career development. It explains practical techniques for creating essential job-seeking materials such as a resume and a portfolio, as well as auxiliary tools like a cover letter and an elevator pitch. You will learn how to find and assess prospective job positions, apply to them, and lay the groundwork for interviewing. You will also get inside tips and steps you can use to perform professionally and effectively at interviews. Let seasoned professionals share their experiences to help you get ahead of the competition.
A note: This course often discusses technical support specialists specifically, but the majority of the content will apply to technical support specialists overall, and the terms “technical support engineer,” “help desk specialist,” “IT specialist,” and “technical support specialist” will be used interchangeably....