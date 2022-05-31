Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Technical Support by IBM
About the Course
Gain the daily work skills and knowledge you’ll need for IT Technical Support career success.
This course, part of the IBM Technical Support Professional Certificate, is designed for beginners with no prior IT experience or formal degree.
Get an insider’s view into IT Support work. Learn about IT Support roles and levels, the support escalation matrix, ticketing systems, common support tools, and remote support software. Then, hear about career opportunities and career pathways from experienced, expert Information Technology professionals.
By the end of this course, you will be able to:
- Describe and develop a customer service and support mindset.
- Define the levels of IT support and the escalation matrix.
- Explore the features and benefits of ticketing systems.
- Identify support tools and systems used in technical support.
- Explore various tech support roles and responsibilities, including service level agreement responsibilities.
- Recognize the career paths and progression in Technical Support.
These skills will equip you to speak with prospective employers and ask insightful questions that demonstrate your knowledge of the day-to-day administrative role-related responsibilities....