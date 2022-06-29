Get ready for a rewarding career in Information Technology (IT) - no experience or degree is required to get started. With over 400,000 US job openings and an average entry-level salary of $52,000¹ Computer Support Specialists are in high demand with opportunities for career advancement. This Professional Certificate program from IBM was built by experts to prepare you for an entry-level job in Technical Support. When dedicating a few hours per week, you can complete the program in 3 to 6 months, and develop job-ready skills employers look for. Whether you are just starting out your career or changing jobs, this program enables you to develop a strong foundation in IT fundamentals, networking, cybersecurity and cloud computing, which are also required skills for many other technology jobs including Software Engineer, Data Analyst and Data Scientist. When you successfully complete the program you’ll receive dual credentials, a Professional Certificate to showcase your job readiness to potential employers, as well as an IBM Digital Badge that will help your profile stand out. You will also gain access to career and job placement resources upon completion, which will guide you with developing your resume, promoting your new skills, and help you in your job search.
¹US Burning Glass Labor Insight Report salary data (median with 0-5 years experience) and job opening data. Data for job roles relevant to featured programs (4/01/2021 - 3/31/22).