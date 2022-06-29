About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 7 of 7 in the
IBM Technical Support
Beginner Level
English

What you will learn

  • Develop and enact IT support best practices by reviewing real-world inspired case studies

  • Demonstrate IT fundamentals, helpdesk operations and customer support skills

  • Troubleshoot and diagnose tech support problems and recommend possible solutions

Skills you will gain

  • Networking Setup
  • Software Configuration
  • Technical Support
  • Troubleshooting
  • Helpdesk Ticketing Systems
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 7 of 7 in the
IBM Technical Support
Beginner Level
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

IBM

About the IBM Technical Support Professional Certificate

IBM Technical Support

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder