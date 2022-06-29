Learner Reviews & Feedback for Technical Support Case Studies and Project by IBM
About the Course
Apply your IT Technical support skills to real-world scenarios.
You’ll review case studies that call for the use of IT Support recommended practices. You’ll apply the knowledge and skills you obtained in reviewing these case studies, you will benefit from opportunities to build your technical, helpdesk, and customer support skills. Then, complete a project inspired by a real-world scenario.
We recommend completing the other Professional Certificate courses before taking this course....