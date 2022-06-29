Chevron Left
Back to Technical Support Case Studies and Project

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Technical Support Case Studies and Project by IBM

About the Course

Apply your IT Technical support skills to real-world scenarios. You’ll review case studies that call for the use of IT Support recommended practices. You’ll apply the knowledge and skills you obtained in reviewing these case studies, you will benefit from opportunities to build your technical, helpdesk, and customer support skills. Then, complete a project inspired by a real-world scenario. We recommend completing the other Professional Certificate courses before taking this course....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder