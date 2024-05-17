IBM
Vector Databases: An Introduction with Chroma DB
IBM

Vector Databases: An Introduction with Chroma DB

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

IBM Skills Network Team
Richa Arora

Instructors: IBM Skills Network Team

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level

Recommended experience

4 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Describe the significance of vector databases in contemporary data management systems and their importance in generative AI applications.

  • Differentiate between vector and traditional databases and select a vector database type based on its characteristics and uses.

  • Set up environments for vector database operations and perform update, delete, and collection-related tasks.

  • Demonstrate your vector database skills and implement similarity searches using real-world data sets.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

May 2024

Assessments

3 assignments

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There is 1 module in this course

Welcome to this module where you’ll explore the transformative role of vector databases in modern data management systems. You'll explore how vector databases are the foundation of recommendation systems and learn how vector databases differ from traditional databases in handling complex data types. Then, delve into various vector database types and their specific applications, with a special focus on Chroma DB. You'll gain insights into Chroma DB architecture, learn the common coding practices for its operations, and gain hands-on skills setting up a vector database, creating collections, and managing embeddings.

What's included

9 videos5 readings3 assignments3 app items8 plugins

Instructors

IBM Skills Network Team
IBM
56 Courses773,696 learners

Offered by

IBM

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Data Management? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions