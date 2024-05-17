Vector databases provide the solid foundation required by large language models to deliver AI-powered similarity searches and recommendation systems for e-commerce recommendations, cybersecurity fraud detection, medical diagnostics, bioinformatics research, and other complex analysis tasks. Begin learning how to take advantage of the efficiencies vector databases offer in this introductory course by IBM.
Vector Databases: An Introduction with Chroma DB
Taught in English
Describe the significance of vector databases in contemporary data management systems and their importance in generative AI applications.
Differentiate between vector and traditional databases and select a vector database type based on its characteristics and uses.
Set up environments for vector database operations and perform update, delete, and collection-related tasks.
Demonstrate your vector database skills and implement similarity searches using real-world data sets.
May 2024
There is 1 module in this course
Welcome to this module where you’ll explore the transformative role of vector databases in modern data management systems. You'll explore how vector databases are the foundation of recommendation systems and learn how vector databases differ from traditional databases in handling complex data types. Then, delve into various vector database types and their specific applications, with a special focus on Chroma DB. You'll gain insights into Chroma DB architecture, learn the common coding practices for its operations, and gain hands-on skills setting up a vector database, creating collections, and managing embeddings.
9 videos5 readings3 assignments3 app items8 plugins
