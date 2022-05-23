This is the final course in the Data Analysis and Visualization Foundations Specialization. It contains a graded final examination covering content from three courses: Introduction to Data Analytics, Excel Basics for Data Analysis, and Data Visualization and Dashboards with Excel and Cognos.
About this Course
Completion of 3 courses in Data Analytics and Visualization Foundations Specialization
What you will learn
Demonstrate readiness for performing foundational data analysis and data visualization tasks and key steps in the Data Analytics process.
Differentiate between the roles different data professionals play in a modern data ecosystem.
Perform basic Excel tasks for Data Analysis including data quality and data preparation skills.
Exhibit abilities in visualizing data using Excel and proficiency in creating dashboards using Excel and Cognos Analytics.
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Assessment for Data Analysis and Visualization Foundations
This module will test your knowledge and the skills you’ve acquired so far. This module contains the graded final examination covering content from three courses: Introduction to Data Analytics, Excel Basics for Data Analysis, and Data Visualization and Dashboards with Excel and Cognos.
