About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Completion of 3 courses in Data Analytics and Visualization Foundations Specialization

Approx. 1 hour to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Demonstrate readiness for performing foundational data analysis and data visualization tasks and key steps in the Data Analytics process.

  • Differentiate between the roles different data professionals play in a modern data ecosystem.

  • Perform basic Excel tasks for Data Analysis including data quality and data preparation skills.

  • Exhibit abilities in visualizing data using Excel and proficiency in creating dashboards using Excel and Cognos Analytics.

Beginner Level

Completion of 3 courses in Data Analytics and Visualization Foundations Specialization

Approx. 1 hour to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Assessment for Data Analysis and Visualization Foundations

1 hour to complete
6 readings

Placeholder