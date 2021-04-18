About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Foundational Proficiency in working with Python

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Apply your Skills in Python - the language of choice for Applied AI and Application Development

  • Develop a real project using Python

  • Unit test in Python code and create a Python package

  • Build, test, and package your Python application using Theia Labs

Skills you will gain

  • Python Programming
  • Application development
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Python - Unit testing, module packaging and web application development

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 16 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Final Assignment - Python Web Application

3 hours to complete
1 reading

