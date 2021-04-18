This mini-course is intended to apply foundational Python skills by implementing different techniques to develop applications and AI powered solutions. Assume the role of a developer and unit test and package an application with the help of multiple hands-on labs. After completing this course you will have acquired the confidence to begin developing AI enabled applications using Python, build and run unit tests, and package the application for distribution.
About this Course
Foundational Proficiency in working with Python
What you will learn
Apply your Skills in Python - the language of choice for Applied AI and Application Development
Develop a real project using Python
Unit test in Python code and create a Python package
Build, test, and package your Python application using Theia Labs
Skills you will gain
- Python Programming
- Application development
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Python - Unit testing, module packaging and web application development
In this module, you will be introduced to the process of packaging, unit testing in Python and Flask, a microweb framework, the creation of web applications using flask. Packaging allows the Cloud Application Developer to produce a coding unit that can be tested and integrated into a codebase. Unit testing assures that code is error-free and integrates properly within a larger project. Flask is an open-source python package that allows you to create web applications.
Final Assignment - Python Web Application
Reviews
- 5 stars69.17%
- 4 stars19.17%
- 3 stars4.79%
- 1 star6.84%
TOP REVIEWS FROM PYTHON PROJECT FOR AI & APPLICATION DEVELOPMENT
Very Challenging and Involving Course Loved It !!!
This course delves into more advanced Python concepts and the project is well structured
This was a good course to understand how a basic python web application would work with external APIs.
Overall great course for python learning! There were some bugs when submitting my final project though.
