This Guided Project "Gen AI for Developers: Web Development with Python & CoPilot" is for developers who wish to use Copilot to improve their daily work routine. In this 1 hour long project-based course, you will learn how to Set up copilot in VS code and understand how to use Copilot to learn new APIs, improve code security/quality, and write unit tests. To achieve this, we will use Python web development as an example; specifically, with the help of Copilot, we will create a simple web application using the JokeAPI, flask and simple frontend techniques. In order to be successful in this project, you need to have basic understanding of Python and web development.
Gen AI for developers: Web development with Python & Copilot
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
Set up copilot in VS code and understand how to use Copilot (comment mode and chat mode)
Use Copilot to learn new APIs
Use Copilot to improve code security/quality and write unit tests
December 2023
About this Guided Project
Learn step-by-step
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Install Copilot extension in VS code
Starting to use Copilot
Using Copilot to learn a new API
Practice: Get to know more about the API and implement more functionalities
Code review with Copilot
Write unit tests with Copilot
Cumulative Challenge: refactor code and write unit tests for other functions
Baisc python knowledge. Basic understanding in web-development. Unit tests and why we need them. How to use VS code.
