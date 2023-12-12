Coursera Project Network
Github CoPilot for Beginners: Write Software With AI
Coursera Project Network

Github CoPilot for Beginners: Write Software With AI

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Rudi Hinds

Instructor: Rudi Hinds

Guided Project

Learn, practice, and apply job-ready skills with expert guidance
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

2 hours
Learn at your own pace
No downloads or installation required
Only available on desktop
Hands-on learning
4.6

(47 reviews)

What you'll learn

  • Harness GitHub Copilot's AI-driven suggestions to accelerate the web development process

  • Design and implement responsive web components by effectively guiding Copilot with expertly crafted prompts

  • Refine and adapt AI-generated code to ensure the website aligns with desired specifications, aesthetics, and functionality

Skills you'll practice

Details to know

Recently updated!

December 2023

About this Guided Project

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Initialize Project and Set Up Extensions

  2. Build Navbar Using Comment-Guided Prompts

  3. Building Responsive Layout Using Autocomplete

  4. Enable Tab Switching Between Form and Chart

  5. Create Chart to Display Data

Recommended experience

Javascript DOM manipulation,

HTML markup,

Javascrip basics

Instructor

Rudi Hinds
Coursera Project Network
52 Courses60,406 learners

Offered by

Coursera Project Network

How you'll learn

  • Skill-based, hands-on learning

    Practice new skills by completing job-related tasks.

  • Expert guidance

    Follow along with pre-recorded videos from experts using a unique side-by-side interface.

  • No downloads or installation required

    Access the tools and resources you need in a pre-configured cloud workspace.

  • Available only on desktop

    This Guided Project is designed for laptops or desktop computers with a reliable Internet connection, not mobile devices.

