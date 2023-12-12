Can the latest AI tools supercharge your web development process? Discover the future of coding with GitHub Copilot, an AI-powered coding assistant. This Guided Project is tailored for budding web developers aiming to utilize cutting edge AI tools to build websites faster. In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will discover the art of using comment-guided prompts to swiftly build responsive web components. You will explore the various methods within CoPilot to elicit multiple suggestions to choose from to ensure consistency across your projects. By the end of this course, you'll have crafted a sleek, user-friendly website, all with the guidance of your AI co-pilot.
Github CoPilot for Beginners: Write Software With AI
What you'll learn
Harness GitHub Copilot's AI-driven suggestions to accelerate the web development process
Design and implement responsive web components by effectively guiding Copilot with expertly crafted prompts
Refine and adapt AI-generated code to ensure the website aligns with desired specifications, aesthetics, and functionality
Skills you'll practice
About this Guided Project
Learn step-by-step
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Initialize Project and Set Up Extensions
Build Navbar Using Comment-Guided Prompts
Building Responsive Layout Using Autocomplete
Enable Tab Switching Between Form and Chart
Create Chart to Display Data
Recommended experience
Javascript DOM manipulation,
HTML markup,
Javascrip basics
Skill-based, hands-on learning
Practice new skills by completing job-related tasks.
Expert guidance
Follow along with pre-recorded videos from experts using a unique side-by-side interface.
No downloads or installation required
Access the tools and resources you need in a pre-configured cloud workspace.
Available only on desktop
This Guided Project is designed for laptops or desktop computers with a reliable Internet connection, not mobile devices.
