Welcome to the 'GitHub Copilot: The AI Pair Programmer for Coding' course, where you will embark on an insightful journey to develop a profound understanding of the AI principles that power GitHub Copilot's coding assistance. This course is designed to transform your coding practices, leveraging the advanced capabilities of GitHub Copilot.
GitHub Copilot: The AI Pair Programmer for Coding
In this course, learners will delve deeply into the artificial intelligence technologies that drive GitHub Copilot.
February 2024
4 assignments
There is 1 module in this course
This short course is specifically designed for individuals looking to enhance their coding capabilities using GitHub Copilot, the AI-powered coding assistant. Throughout the course, participants will dive into the dynamic world of AI-assisted programming, exploring the functionalities and applications of GitHub Copilot in various coding scenarios. The curriculum is meticulously crafted to cover key areas, including the basics of GitHub Copilot, its integration with coding environments, practical use-cases in software development, and best practices for effective collaboration with AI.
15 videos7 readings4 assignments3 discussion prompts
GitHub Copilot supports a wide range of programming languages including JavaScript, Python, TypeScript, Ruby, Go, and more. This broad language support makes it accessible to a diverse community of developers working in different technologies and platforms.
GitHub Copilot has both free and paid plans. The availability of free usage and limitations may vary based on GitHub's pricing and policy changes.
GitHub Copilot seamlessly integrates with popular IDEs such as Visual Studio Code, JetBrains, and others. This integration allows developers to access the tool directly within their preferred development environment, enhancing workflow and ease of use.