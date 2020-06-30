Create Your First Web App with Python and Flask
434 ratings
17,127 already enrolled
Create Web Applications with Flask
Use WTForms and SQLAlchemy in Flask Applications
Use Templates in Flask Applications
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn the basics of web application development with Python using the Flask framework. Through hands on, practical experience, you will go through concepts like creating a Flask Application, using Templates in Flask Applications, using SQLAlchemy and SQLite with Flask, and using Flask and WTForms. You will then apply the concepts to create your first web application with Python and Flask. This course is aimed at learners who are looking to get started with web application development using Python, and have some prior programming experience in the Python programming language. The ideal learner has understanding of Python syntax, HTML syntax, and computer programming concepts. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Web Development
Python Programming
Application development
Software Development
Computer Programming
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction
A Minimal App
Templates
Extending Templates
Flask Forms
Handling POST Requests
SQLAlchemy and Flask
Creating and Using a Database
Finalizing Templates and Routes
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by LKSep 10, 2020
Very easily explained a tough Framework, which is not easy to master.
by LDMay 15, 2021
I don't think that the course is for beginner. I had difficulties, but i alreadey can programme and took a Python essential course.
by AWJan 20, 2021
This was a well-paced class that filled in a lot of missing knowledge I had about Flask.
by SPJun 30, 2020
Thank you coursera for providing the project on flask and how to build apps using it.It was an amazing experience withe flask enjoyed it.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.