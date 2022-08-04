Flask for Beginners: Creating an Application
Create a new Flask Application within a directory structure.
Display a List in HTML using Flask.
Create a Template in Flask to display a web page.
This guided project, Flask for Beginners: Creating an Application, will help a beginning Python programmer who is looking to use Flask to create and launch a web application. In this 1.5-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to use Flask to create an application, use URL mapping to access the application from a browser, use a template with a view to display information, and deploy the Flask application. To achieve this, you will be taking on the role of helping a company organize conferences for various organizations. You have been assigned the task of creating a baseline template to list available hotels using Flask. In order to be successful in this project, you will need some IDE experience (Visual Studio code), basic Linux command line, and basic Python knowledge (variables, functions, control constructs)
Flask Views
Flask URL Mapping
Python Programming
Flask Templates
Flask
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a new Flask application within a directory.
Create simple HTML with URL mapping in the app to display a title.
Use a table to display the list of hotels.
Practice Task: Create a flask app to display HTML in a browser.
Use a template to display the list of hotels.
Deploy the Flask Hotel List App.
Capstone Task: Create a Flask Application that displays a list of products.
