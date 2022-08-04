Web Development in Flask: Build Your First Website
Implement a Flask Model with SqlAlchemy.
Implement a Flask Registration View.
Add CSS to a Flask Website.
Implement a Flask Model with SqlAlchemy.
Implement a Flask Registration View.
Add CSS to a Flask Website.
This guided project, Web Development in Flask: Build Your First Website, will help an intermediate Python programmer who is looking to utilize Flask to create a website requiring user credentials. In this 1.5-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a Flask Model with SqlAlchemy, create a Flask registration page, create a Flask login page that requires credentials, render application data in a Flask template, and link a stylesheet in a Flask template. To achieve this, you will be taking on the role of helping a company that needs to track products, so that only registered users are allowed to view the products. In order to be successful in this project, you will need some experience with some IDE (VS Code), basic Linux command line, some SQL + Database, and basic Python (classes, variables, functions, control constructs).
Flask Website
Flask-Login
Flask Template
Flask
Sqlalchemy
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Implement a User model using SqlAlchemy.
Use the Flask Login Package to add a Registration page.
Create a Flask Login page to gather credentials.
Create a protected template and view.
Create a list of products using a Flask template loop.
Style a Flask template with CSS.
Capstone Task: Create a Flask Web App Requiring Credentials.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.