About the Course
This guided project, Flask for Beginners: Creating an Application, will help a beginning Python programmer who is looking to use Flask to create and launch a web application. In this 1.5-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to use Flask to create an application, use URL mapping to access the application from a browser, use a template with a view to display information, and deploy the Flask application.
To achieve this, you will be taking on the role of helping a company organize conferences for various organizations. You have been assigned the task of creating a baseline template to list available hotels using Flask.
In order to be successful in this project, you will need some IDE experience (Visual Studio code), basic Linux command line, and basic Python knowledge (variables, functions, control constructs)...