Chevron Left
Back to Python Project for AI & Application Development

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Python Project for AI & Application Development by IBM

4.4
stars
138 ratings
26 reviews

About the Course

This mini-course is intended to apply foundational Python skills by implementing different techniques to develop applications and AI powered solutions. Assume the role of a developer and unit test and package an application with the help of multiple hands-on labs. After completing this course you will have acquired the confidence to begin developing AI enabled applications using Python, build and run unit tests, and package the application for distribution. PRE-REQUISITE: **Python for Data Science, AI and Development** course from IBM is a pre-requisite for this project course. Please ensure that before taking this course you have either completed the Python for Data Science, AI and Development course from IBM or have equivalent proficiency in working with Python and data. NOTE: This course is not intended to teach you Python and does not have too much instructional content. It is intended for you to apply prior Python knowledge....

Top reviews

KO

Jul 11, 2021

I loved the course, it was hands-on lab with a through need for skills which you are taught previous in the python course. Puts your mind to creativity. Loved it. Would recommend it.

MI

Jan 23, 2022

This was a good course to understand how a basic python web application would work with external APIs.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 30 Reviews for Python Project for AI & Application Development

By Annabel L

May 16, 2021

good structure and interesting lab. it's unfortunate the final graded assignment has issues with the actual instructions and i had to guess what we are trying to do with no proper instructions

By THOMAS L

Jun 20, 2021

An intresting project. However y​ou need to have experience in Python and do a lot of studying on your own before you can complete it.

By Jens G

May 10, 2021

Require previous experience about Python environment management so easy to get stuck. Would recommend to add an exercise about this to focus the learning on AI rather on Python

By Christopher C

Jul 1, 2021

D​ifficult course, especially for people with no experience in python.

By Kevin M

Jul 12, 2021

I loved the course, it was hands-on lab with a through need for skills which you are taught previous in the python course. Puts your mind to creativity. Loved it. Would recommend it.

By Hitesh K

Apr 19, 2021

Very Challenging and Involving Course Loved It !!!

By Kairo C

Aug 12, 2021

Certain syllabuses are a great introductory course into Python's library and mostly data structures with using some built-in functions. However, the other courses may have too much information without additional hands-on practices such as using the IBM cloud services. I believe most students enrolled would need to go through the documentation on IBM to reinforce the learning and thus overlapping a lot of time spent on going through the documentation whereas the videos itself should be sufficiently enough to teach some aspects of the SaaS but the videos seem either too fast or very unhuman like. More like promoting IBM rather than teaching a lesson.

By Gorge V

Mar 5, 2022

This whole IBM specialization has been really bad. Everything is extremely superficial and not for beginners at all, but this one takes the cake. Definitely one of the worst courses I've ever took. From the barely explained videos to all the errors in the test environments to bad explained requirements and mistakes. This course has it all.

There's also basically no human intervention, I don't know why each course on this specialization says "made by X" if all the videos are presented by a tiktok text-to-speech voice.

I would not take this course again even if they paid me to.

By Paige B

Mar 15, 2022

The final project instructions are so so unclear and some of the links in the lab to explain things don't work, and although there is someone available to answer questions on the discussion board, I kept having the same errors over and over and got "close the lab, clear cookies, and start again." as advice so often. Very very frustrating course, the lab instructions need to be more clear for a beginner python project.

By Jakub K

Mar 30, 2022

In final project instruction and code provided in forked repo are pep8 broken rulles like wrong import order and naming convention (camel case in naming python functions really.. )

By han j

Oct 24, 2021

Great short course on web development. The lab and project are awesome. Could provide more reading materials.

By Mohamed I

Jan 24, 2022

This was a good course to understand how a basic python web application would work with external APIs.

By Timothy J N

Aug 18, 2021

This course delves into more advanced Python concepts and the project is well structured

By Shivam K

Feb 2, 2022

Good course to know how to develop projects according to industries standard

By igor s

Nov 27, 2021

Just again, thank you for another great course in this topic.

By Denis K

Aug 2, 2021

Thanks a lot!

G​reat Course, great Specialization!

By An N

Oct 7, 2021

Very basic and helpful

By gerson d o

Sep 30, 2021

Thanks!!!!!!!!!!!!

By Sergey B

Oct 2, 2021

Great course!

By Manoj A

Nov 28, 2021

Good one.

By Kankan

Jan 11, 2022

good

By КОЧЕРГИН А А

Apr 24, 2022

Ok

By Reagan H L

Apr 8, 2022

By Marco N

Nov 4, 2021

T​his was actually a fun course, despite the labs being down from a long maintenance, which is why I took a star off. Unlike the other courses in the IBM Cloud Full-Stack Developer certification, this course does not require complete use of their online environments. The assignment also provides a lot more flexibility than assignments in the other courses.

By Joakim G

Apr 24, 2022

A bit harder labs, and final project where not everything was copy and paste. Only downside was that pre-loaded .js was mixed in coding standard, which made for some confusions...

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder