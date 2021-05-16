KO
Jul 11, 2021
I loved the course, it was hands-on lab with a through need for skills which you are taught previous in the python course. Puts your mind to creativity. Loved it. Would recommend it.
MI
Jan 23, 2022
This was a good course to understand how a basic python web application would work with external APIs.
By Annabel L•
May 16, 2021
good structure and interesting lab. it's unfortunate the final graded assignment has issues with the actual instructions and i had to guess what we are trying to do with no proper instructions
By THOMAS L•
Jun 20, 2021
An intresting project. However you need to have experience in Python and do a lot of studying on your own before you can complete it.
By Jens G•
May 10, 2021
Require previous experience about Python environment management so easy to get stuck. Would recommend to add an exercise about this to focus the learning on AI rather on Python
By Christopher C•
Jul 1, 2021
Difficult course, especially for people with no experience in python.
By Kevin M•
Jul 12, 2021
I loved the course, it was hands-on lab with a through need for skills which you are taught previous in the python course. Puts your mind to creativity. Loved it. Would recommend it.
By Hitesh K•
Apr 19, 2021
Very Challenging and Involving Course Loved It !!!
By Kairo C•
Aug 12, 2021
Certain syllabuses are a great introductory course into Python's library and mostly data structures with using some built-in functions. However, the other courses may have too much information without additional hands-on practices such as using the IBM cloud services. I believe most students enrolled would need to go through the documentation on IBM to reinforce the learning and thus overlapping a lot of time spent on going through the documentation whereas the videos itself should be sufficiently enough to teach some aspects of the SaaS but the videos seem either too fast or very unhuman like. More like promoting IBM rather than teaching a lesson.
By Gorge V•
Mar 5, 2022
This whole IBM specialization has been really bad. Everything is extremely superficial and not for beginners at all, but this one takes the cake. Definitely one of the worst courses I've ever took. From the barely explained videos to all the errors in the test environments to bad explained requirements and mistakes. This course has it all.
There's also basically no human intervention, I don't know why each course on this specialization says "made by X" if all the videos are presented by a tiktok text-to-speech voice.
I would not take this course again even if they paid me to.
By Paige B•
Mar 15, 2022
The final project instructions are so so unclear and some of the links in the lab to explain things don't work, and although there is someone available to answer questions on the discussion board, I kept having the same errors over and over and got "close the lab, clear cookies, and start again." as advice so often. Very very frustrating course, the lab instructions need to be more clear for a beginner python project.
By Jakub K•
Mar 30, 2022
In final project instruction and code provided in forked repo are pep8 broken rulles like wrong import order and naming convention (camel case in naming python functions really.. )
By han j•
Oct 24, 2021
Great short course on web development. The lab and project are awesome. Could provide more reading materials.
By Mohamed I•
Jan 24, 2022
This was a good course to understand how a basic python web application would work with external APIs.
By Timothy J N•
Aug 18, 2021
This course delves into more advanced Python concepts and the project is well structured
By Shivam K•
Feb 2, 2022
Good course to know how to develop projects according to industries standard
By igor s•
Nov 27, 2021
Just again, thank you for another great course in this topic.
By Denis K•
Aug 2, 2021
Thanks a lot!
Great Course, great Specialization!
By An N•
Oct 7, 2021
Very basic and helpful
By gerson d o•
Sep 30, 2021
Thanks!!!!!!!!!!!!
By Sergey B•
Oct 2, 2021
Great course!
By Manoj A•
Nov 28, 2021
Good one.
By Kankan•
Jan 11, 2022
good
By КОЧЕРГИН А А•
Apr 24, 2022
Ok
By Reagan H L•
Apr 8, 2022
By Marco N•
Nov 4, 2021
This was actually a fun course, despite the labs being down from a long maintenance, which is why I took a star off. Unlike the other courses in the IBM Cloud Full-Stack Developer certification, this course does not require complete use of their online environments. The assignment also provides a lot more flexibility than assignments in the other courses.
By Joakim G•
Apr 24, 2022
A bit harder labs, and final project where not everything was copy and paste. Only downside was that pre-loaded .js was mixed in coding standard, which made for some confusions...