Today, we are faced with the increasing challenges of dealing with more aggressive and persistent threat actors, while being inundated with information, which is full of misinformation and false flags across multiple, unconnected systems. With information coming from such a wide variety of sources, how do you tell what is reliable and actionable, and what isn't?
IBM
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Planning and Direction
The first step in the Threat Intelligence Lifecycle is Planning and Direction. In this module, you will learn how to identify the different types of intelligence and requirements.
Collection Plan
The next step in the Threat Intelligence Lifecycle is Collection. In this module, you will learn about the importance of having a comprehensive Collection Plan.
Data Sources
In the Collection phase, you will work with various data sources. In this module, you will learn about different data sources, collection disciplines, and the levels of information.
Processing
In this module, you will learn about the third phase of the Threat Intelligence Lifecycle, processing, and discuss how to process intelligence data.
Analysis and Production
In this module, you will learn about the fourth phase of the Threat Intelligence Lifecycle to analyze and produce intelligence.
Dissemination
The fifth phase of the Threat Intelligence Lifecycle is Dissemination. In this module, you will learn the different audiences who might consume intelligence and how to tailor the type of intelligence to that audience.
