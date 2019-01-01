Chevron Left
Today, we are faced with the increasing challenges of dealing with more aggressive and persistent threat actors, while being inundated with information, which is full of misinformation and false flags across multiple, unconnected systems. With information coming from such a wide variety of sources, how do you tell what is reliable and actionable, and what isn't? The Threat Intelligence lifecycle is the planning, collecting, processing, analyzing, and disseminating of information to help mitigate potential attacks and harmful events by treat actors. In this course, you will learn to: - Describe the different phases of the Threat Intelligence lifecycle - Explain the levels of information - Identify different intelligence data sources - Explain procedures and techniques used to process and analyze information - Discuss distributing intelligence to different audiences...
