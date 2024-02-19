IBM
Generative AI: Impact, Considerations, and Ethical Issues
Generative AI: Impact, Considerations, and Ethical Issues

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Rav Ahuja

Instructor: Rav Ahuja

What you'll learn

  • Describe the limitations of generative AI and the related concerns. 

  • Identify the ethical issues, concerns, and misuses associated with generative AI.

  • Explain the considerations for the responsible use of generative AI. 

  • Discuss the economic and social impact of generative AI.

This course is part of the Generative AI Fundamentals Specialization
There are 3 modules in this course

This module delves into the various limitations, concerns, and ethical issues associated with generative AI. You will gain insights into the limitations related to training data and the lack of accuracy, explainability, and interpretability. You will learn about various ethical issues and concerns around the use of generative AI, including data privacy, copyright infringement, and hallucination. You will explore the potential risks and misuses of generative AI, focusing on deepfake. Finally, you will identify the legal issues and implications around generative AI.

In this module, you will examine the importance and considerations for responsible development and use of generative AI. You will discover the perspective of different key players, including IBM, about the ethical use of AI. You will also understand how corporations can use generative AI beyond the profit motive to safeguard the interests of all involved stakeholders. Furthermore, you will explore the economic and social impact of generative AI. You will understand the potential economic growth that businesses can achieve with generative AI and how generative AI can benefit society and social well-being. Finally, you will identify the impact of generative AI on the workforce.

The module includes a final project based on the concepts covered in the course. The module also includes a glossary to enhance comprehension of generative AI-related terms. This module includes a graded quiz to test and reinforce your understanding of concepts covered in the course. Finally, the module guides you through the next steps in your learning journey.

Rav Ahuja
IBM
