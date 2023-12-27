IBM
Generative AI: Foundation Models and Platforms
IBM

Generative AI: Foundation Models and Platforms

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Rav Ahuja

Instructor: Rav Ahuja

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.7

(66 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

6 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Describe the fundamental concepts of generative AI and its core models

  • Explain the concept of foundation models in generative AI

  • Explore the capabilities of pre-trained models for AI-powered applications.

  • Explore the features, capabilities, and applications of different generative AI platforms, such as IBM watsonx and Hugging Face

Skills you'll gain

Assessments

5 assignments

There are 3 modules in this course

In this module, you will dive into the core concepts of generative AI, such as deep learning and LLMs. You will explore the models that form the building blocks of generative AI, including GANs, VAEs, transformers, and diffusion models. You will get acquainted with foundation models and gain insight into how you can use these models as a starting point to generate content.

In this module, you will learn about pre-trained models and platforms for AI application development. You will explore the ability of foundation models to generate text, images, and code using pre-trained models. You will also learn about the features, capabilities, and applications of different platforms, including IBM watsonx and Hugging Face.

This module includes a graded quiz to test and reinforce your understanding of concepts covered in the course. The module also includes a glossary to enhance comprehension of generative AI-related terms. The module includes a final project, which provides an opportunity to gain hands-on experience on the concepts covered in the course. Finally, the module guides you through the next steps in your learning journey.

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.2 (15 ratings)
Rav Ahuja
IBM
52 Courses2,403,461 learners

Offered by

IBM

66 reviews

JN
5

Reviewed on Dec 26, 2023

NP
4

Reviewed on Apr 9, 2024

VV
4

Reviewed on Mar 22, 2024

