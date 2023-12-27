Generative AI: Foundation Models and Platforms

This course is for all enthusiasts and practitioners with a genuine interest in the rapidly developing field of generative AI, which is transforming our world.
The course focuses on the core concepts and generative AI models that form the building blocks of generative AI. You will explore deep learning and large language models (LLMs). You will learn about GANs, VAEs, transformers, and diffusion models; the building blocks of generative AI. You will become familiar with the concept of foundation models. You will also learn about the capabilities of pre-trained models and platforms for AI application development and how foundation models use them to generate text, images, and code. You will explore different generative AI platforms like IBM watsonx and Hugging Face. Hands-on labs, included in the course, provide an opportunity to explore the use cases of generative AI through the IBM generative AI classroom and platforms like IBM watsonx. In this course, you will explore different models, such as IBM Granite, OpenAI GPT, Google flan, and Meta Llama. You will also hear from expert practitioners about the capabilities, applications, and tools of generative AI.