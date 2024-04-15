Edureka
Generative AI Foundations
Edureka

Generative AI Foundations

This course is part of Learn Generative AI with LLMs Specialization

Taught in English

Edureka

Instructor: Edureka

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

8 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Master Generative AI concepts, apply them in code generation and gain expertise in advanced models like Autoencoders and GANs.

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

April 2024

Assessments

12 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

8 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Learn Generative AI with LLMs Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

This module is designed to equip learners with a solid understanding of Generative AI principles, models, and applications, setting the stage for more advanced exploration. Through engaging lessons that include videos on the overview of Generative AI, its principles, understanding its models, and the advantages and disadvantages, along with practical applications like code generation and prompt engineering, participants will gain valuable insights. This module also emphasizes ethical considerations and includes practice assignments and discussion prompts to encourage active learning and application of concepts. Whether you're new to AI or looking to enhance your understanding of Generative AI's capabilities, this module provides the essential knowledge base to start your journey.

What's included

16 videos6 readings4 assignments3 discussion prompts

This module is crafted to provide an in-depth understanding of how these models function, their architectural nuances, and their wide array of applications in the tech industry. Starting with the basics of Autoencoders, learners will explore the workings and variations of these networks, including Variational Autoencoders (VAEs), and understand their significance in data compression and generative tasks. The journey continues with an exploration of GANs, from their foundational architecture to the nuances of training and the exploration of their diverse variants. Through practical assignments, engaging video content, and focused readings, participants will gain hands-on experience working with these models, culminating in a deeper comprehension of their capabilities and limitations.

What's included

10 videos3 readings4 assignments3 discussion prompts

This module provides an in-depth exploration of Language Models and Transformer-based Generative Models, foundational elements in natural language processing and artificial intelligence. Starting with an overview of language models, it progresses to cover the revolutionary transformer architecture, detailing its attention mechanism and various advanced models. The module then shifts focus to groundbreaking models such as GPT and BERT, examining their development, capabilities, and the wide array of applications they enable in the AI domain. Concluding with comprehensive assessments, including practice and graded assignments on cutting-edge topics like VAEs and GANs, the module offers a holistic understanding of how these technologies drive innovation in AI research and applications.

What's included

9 videos4 readings3 assignments

This final module is designed to consolidate the knowledge and skills learners have acquired throughout the course. It starts with a Practice Project, encouraging learners to apply their understanding in a hands-on manner, thus bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application. Following this, the module offers a Graded Assignment on Gen AI Fundamentals, aimed at rigorously evaluating the learners' grasp of the key concepts, techniques, and applications explored in the course.

What's included

1 video2 readings1 assignment

Instructor

Edureka
Edureka
37 Courses11,848 learners

Offered by

Edureka

Recommended if you're interested in Machine Learning

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Machine Learning? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions