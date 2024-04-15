Edureka
Generative AI Architecture and Application Development
Generative AI Architecture and Application Development

This course is part of Learn Generative AI with LLMs Specialization

Taught in English

Instructor: Edureka

What you'll learn

  Master Gen AI architecture and applications, and learn to use LangChain and RAG for innovative AI solutions.

This course is part of the Learn Generative AI with LLMs Specialization
There are 7 modules in this course

In this module, learners will embark on an exploration of Large Language Models (LLMs), starting with the essentials of pre-training and scaling, to understand how model size and data quality influence generalization capabilities. The journey advances with hands-on fine-tuning practices, teaching learners to adapt LLMs for specific tasks while maintaining a broad knowledge base. The module concludes with a focused review and assessments, aimed at reinforcing and evaluating the understanding and application of key concepts in pre-training, scaling, and fine-tuning LLMs for real-world scenarios.

This module on Large Language Models (LLMs) for Search, Prediction, and Generation offers a comprehensive exploration into the cutting-edge realm of language models and their transformative impact on the way we interact with digital information. Through a structured curriculum that progresses from foundational concepts, such as search query completion and word embeddings, to advanced applications, including text generation and the innovative architecture of transformers, learners will gain both theoretical knowledge and practical skills.

In Module 3, learners will delve into the LangChain framework, designed to facilitate the development of applications powered by Large Language Models (LLMs). Through a combination of readings and instructional videos, learners will gain a detailed understanding of LangChain's foundations, its components, and its value propositions. They will also explore how to leverage LangChain to build and deploy LLM-powered applications efficiently. The module concludes with a wrap-up session and assessments to solidify learning outcomes.

Interacting with Data Using LangChain and RAG provides learners with a comprehensive exploration of Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) models and their integration with LangChain. Through instructional videos, practical assignments, and discussions, participants gain a deep understanding of RAG fundamentals, document loading, vector stores, retrieval techniques, and building RAG models. Emphasizing both theoretical understanding and practical skills development, the module equips learners with the knowledge and tools necessary to effectively interact with data using LangChain and RAG, empowering them to build sophisticated models for tasks such as question answering and document retrieval.

This Module focuses on evaluating the performance of Large Language Models (LLMs) through various metrics and techniques. Participants will gain insights into assessing LLM performance, understanding metrics such as perplexity and BLEU score, and interpreting evaluation results. Through instructional videos, discussions, and assignments, learners will develop the skills necessary to effectively evaluate LLMs and make informed decisions about their usage in real-world applications.

This module offers an exploration into using Generative AI for Data Privacy & Protection, designed for learners keen on advancing their expertise in this critical area. Through a curriculum that blends theoretical foundations with practical applications, participants delve into the core aspects of Generative AI for safeguarding data, and the essential considerations of ethics and compliance. This aims to equip learners with the skills to adeptly navigate the complexities of data protection, ensuring ethical integrity and regulatory adherence, thus helping them to understand the challenges of implementing cutting-edge data privacy solutions in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

This module serves as the culmination of the course, where participants consolidate their learning and demonstrate their proficiency in Generative AI concepts and techniques. Participants engage in a course wrap-up session, reflecting on their learning journey and completing final assessments to evaluate their understanding of the material. The module includes a practice project to apply acquired skills in a real-world scenario and a graded assignment focusing on Gen AI architecture. Finally, participants celebrate their accomplishments with a course completion video.

