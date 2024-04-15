Edureka
Embark on a transformative journey with our Generative AI for NLP Specialization, designed to deepen your understanding of AI-driven language models, from foundational concepts to advanced applications. Elevate your skills in Python programming, machine learning, NLP, and Generative AI techniques, while exploring the architecture and applications of large language models.

Specialization - 4 course series

Intermediate level

1 month at 10 hours a week
Skills you'll gain

Intermediate level

1 month at 10 hours a week
Specialization - 4 course series

Machine Learning and NLP Basics

Course 119 hours

What you'll learn

  • Master ML and deep learning, and apply NLP for advanced text analysis and classification.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Tensorflow
Category: Machine learning
Category: RNN
Category: CNN
Category: Artificial Intelligence

Generative AI Foundations

Course 28 hours

What you'll learn

  • Master Generative AI concepts, apply them in code generation and gain expertise in advanced models like Autoencoders and GANs.

Generative AI Architecture and Application Development

Course 312 hours

What you'll learn

  • Master Gen AI architecture and applications, and learn to use LangChain and RAG for innovative AI solutions.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Python (Programming Language)
Category: LangChain

Generative AI Applications and Popular Tools

Course 411 hours

What you'll learn

  • Master chatbot creation with RASA, explore GPT-3, OpenCV, and learn top Gen AI tools like MidJourney and DALL·E 2 for diverse content creation.

Skills you'll gain

Category: RASA
Category: GitHub Copilot
Category: MidJourney

Instructor

Edureka
Edureka
37 Courses12,274 learners

Offered by

Edureka

