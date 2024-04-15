The Learn Generative AI with LLMs Specialization offers a deep dive into the evolving world of artificial intelligence, specifically focusing on Natural Language Processing and Generative AI models. This curriculum is meticulously crafted to build proficiency in Python programming, essential for any AI endeavor, and to foster a deep understanding of Machine Learning and Deep Learning fundamentals. Learners will explore the intricacies of NLP techniques, such as text mining, preprocessing, and classification, alongside the foundational principles of generative AI. The specialization delves into the architecture, applications, and ethical considerations of large language models (LLMs), equipping learners with the knowledge to evaluate their performance and apply them innovatively across various domains.
By navigating through courses on Machine Learning and NLP basics, Generative AI foundations, Generative AI Architecture and Application Development, and Generative AI Application and Popular Tools like ChatGPT, MidJourney, and GitHub Copilot, learners will acquire a holistic view of the AI landscape.
Applied Learning Project
This specialization course encapsulates a comprehensive approach to applying generative AI skills in real-world scenarios. Learners are taught to use generative AI for Data Visualization and EDA to uncover insights from complex datasets .Further into the specialization, participants will engage in practical projects that include leveraging ChatGPT for Code Generation, Detecting Email fraud using GAN models, exploring the functionalities of MidJourney for creative endeavors, Image Processing with OpenCV, and building conversational AI with RASA.
These projects are designed to equip learners to apply their acquired knowledge to practice. Through this hands-on approach, participants deepen their technical expertise and prepare themselves to navigate and contribute to the evolving field of AI with confidence and creativity.