Edureka
Machine Learning and NLP Basics
Edureka

Machine Learning and NLP Basics

This course is part of Learn Generative AI with LLMs Specialization

Taught in English

Edureka

Instructor: Edureka

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

19 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Master ML and deep learning, and apply NLP for advanced text analysis and classification.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

April 2024

Assessments

15 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

19 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Learn Generative AI with LLMs Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

This module of our course offers a comprehensive dive into the fundamentals, types, and applications of Machine Learning (ML), a pivotal aspect of artificial intelligence. It is meticulously crafted to transition learners from the basics of AI and predictive models in ML to a deeper understanding of different ML types—such as supervised, unsupervised, semi-supervised, and reinforcement learning. It further explores key concepts in classification and regression, including decision trees, random forests, and model optimization techniques. This module serves as both a foundational and an advanced exploration, catering to a broad spectrum of learners aiming to master machine learning.

What's included

28 videos4 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt

This module provides a comprehensive exploration of deep neural networks, covering fundamental concepts, practical implementations, and advanced techniques. From understanding the basics of deep learning and its comparison with human brain functioning to delving into specific architectures like Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN) and Recurrent Neural Networks (RNN) with Long Short-Term Memory (LSTM), this module equips learners with the knowledge and skills needed to design, train, and optimize deep learning models for various tasks, including image classification and sequence prediction

What's included

70 videos9 readings6 assignments5 discussion prompts

This Module introduces the fundamentals of text mining and analysis. It covers various techniques for extracting, cleaning, and preprocessing text data, including tokenization, stemming, lemmatization, and named entity recognition. Additionally, the module explores methods for analyzing sentence structure, such as syntax trees and chunking, along with text classification techniques using bag-of-words, count vectorizers, and multinomial naive Bayes classifiers. Through practical assignments and discussions, learners gain insights into the applications of text mining across different domains and the essential tools and processes involved in working with textual data.

What's included

39 videos4 readings4 assignments3 discussion prompts

This module is the final stage of the course, offering learners a comprehensive review and evaluation of the knowledge and skills acquired throughout the modules. Throughout the module learners engage in various activities to solidify their learning and assess their understanding of the course material. These activities include completing a practice project that applies learned concepts to real-world scenarios, undertaking a graded assignment to evaluate proficiency, and potentially viewing a course completion video summarizing key takeaways and achievements.

What's included

1 video1 reading1 assignment

Instructor

Edureka
Edureka
37 Courses11,971 learners

Offered by

Edureka

Recommended if you're interested in Machine Learning

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Machine Learning? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions