Welcome to the 'Generative AI Applications and Popular Tools' course, learning resource for mastering the intricacies of chatbot technology, including RASA, GPT-3, and OpenCV, along with an in-depth exploration of popular Generative AI tools like MidJourney, GitHub Copilot, DALL·E 2, and more.
In this immersive course, participants will embark on a detailed exploration into the world of chatbot creation and the utility of cutting-edge Generative AI tools across various domains. By the end of this course, you will be empowered to: -Learn the art of building sophisticated chatbots using RASA, understanding its architecture, and how to tailor chatbots for diverse interaction scenarios. -Dive into the capabilities of GPT-3, leveraging its API for creating dynamic and intelligent conversational agents that can serve a multitude of purposes. -Gain practical skills in OpenCV for developing applications like Criminal Identification and Detection, exploring its vast applications in image and video analysis. -Get acquainted with popular Generative AI tools including MidJourney, GitHub Copilot, DALL·E 2, Bard, and others. Learn how these tools can revolutionize Image generation, content creation, programming, and more. -Delve into MidJourney's capabilities, from setup and subscription to using its commands and parameters for generating unique AI art. Understand ethical considerations in using Generative AI art tools. -Through practical examples and case studies, apply what you've learned in real-world scenarios, understanding the strengths and limitations of each tool. This course is meticulously designed for a broad audience, ranging from chatbot hobbyists and AI enthusiasts to software developers, data scientists, and digital artists. Whether you're a beginner looking to make your first chatbot or a professional aiming to integrate Generative AI into your projects, this course offers a structured approach to gaining comprehensive knowledge and practical skills. Prerequisites: A basic grasp of programming and artificial intelligence concepts is beneficial but not strictly necessary for this course. Join us on this educational journey to unlock the potential of chatbots and Generative AI tools, propelling your skills and positioning you at the forefront of technological innovation.