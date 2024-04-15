Generative AI Applications and Popular Tools

Edureka
  Master chatbot creation with RASA, explore GPT-3, OpenCV, and learn top Gen AI tools like MidJourney and DALL·E 2 for diverse content creation.

There are 6 modules in this course

In this comprehensive module, participants will embark on a journey from the fundamentals of chatbots, exploring their diverse use cases across industries, to the hands-on development of advanced chatbot solutions using the RASA framework. Starting with an introduction to chatbot technology and its significance in today's digital landscape, learners will then dive into practical design and development techniques, including crafting engaging personalities for chatbots. The module progresses to a deep dive into RASA, offering insights into building robust chatbots with this powerful tool. This module is designed to equip learners with the knowledge and skills to develop, deploy, and enhance chatbots, setting a foundation for innovation in the field of conversational AI.

What's included

9 videos5 readings4 assignments2 discussion prompts

This detailed module on object detection immerses learners in the intricate world of computer vision, specifically focusing on the powerful OpenCV library. It's tailored to provide a deep dive into both the theoretical underpinnings and practical applications of object detection, distinguishing it from simpler tasks like image recognition. Participants will explore the core principles that drive object detection algorithms, such as R-CNN and YOLO, and learn how these technologies enable the identification and precise localization of objects within images. Through hands-on demonstrations and practical exercises, the course aims to equip learners with the skills necessary to leverage OpenCV for building sophisticated object detection systems. This comprehensive approach ensures participants not only understand the mechanics behind object detection but also gain the capability to implement these solutions effectively, opening the door to a wide range of real-world applications.

What's included

9 videos1 reading3 assignments

This course is designed to empower learners by providing them with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in creative content generation using MidJourney. It offers practical guidance on optimizing prompts for superior output and fosters a deep understanding of MidJourney's interface and capabilities. By the course's conclusion, participants will be well-prepared to produce high-quality visuals and creative content, enhancing their creative skill set and opening up new opportunities for innovative expression.

What's included

16 videos2 readings5 assignments1 discussion prompt

This module is specifically designed for individuals looking to enhance their coding capabilities using GitHub Copilot, the AI-powered coding assistant. Throughout the module, participants will dive into the dynamic world of AI-assisted programming, exploring the functionalities and applications of GitHub Copilot in various coding scenarios. The module is meticulously crafted to cover key areas, including the basics of GitHub Copilot, its integration with coding environments, practical use-cases in software development, and best practices for effective collaboration with AI.

What's included

13 videos6 readings4 assignments3 discussion prompts

The "Popular Gen AI Tools" module provides a comprehensive overview of cutting-edge tools and platforms in the field of Generative AI. Through a series of informative videos, participants are introduced to a diverse range of Gen AI tools, each offering unique capabilities and applications. The module covers prominent platforms such as Dall-E 2, Bard, Hugging Face, NLG Cloud, Copy.ai, Tome, Codeium, and WriteSonic, shedding light on their features, functionalities, and potential use cases.

What's included

11 videos1 reading2 assignments1 discussion prompt

This comprehensive course covers a wide array of topics spanning from the fundamentals of chatbot development and object detection using OpenCV to advanced concepts in Generative AI and tools like MidJourney and GitHub Copilot. Participants will gain practical skills in building interactive chatbots with RASA, leveraging ChatGPT API for chatbot development, and implementing object detection applications. Additionally, they will explore the ethical considerations and use cases of AI tools like DALL-E 2 and NLG Cloud, enhancing their proficiency in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence and computer vision.

What's included

1 video1 reading1 assignment

