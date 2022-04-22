About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Basic computer literacy.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Classify, install, configure and manage software including mobile platforms

  • Discuss cloud computing and web browser concepts

  • Explain software development models, techniques, and concepts

  • Describe fundamental database management concepts

Skills you will gain

  • Software Development Process
  • database management
  • IT Fundamentals
  • Software Application Development
  • Computer Programming
IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Computing Platforms and Software Applications

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 49 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Fundamentals of Web Browsers, Applications, and Cloud Computing

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 66 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Basics of Programming

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 44 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Database Fundamentals

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 47 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

