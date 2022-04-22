There are many types of software and understanding software can be overwhelming. This course aims to help you understand more about the types of software and how to manage software from an information technology (IT) perspective. This course will help you understand the basics of software, cloud computing, web browsers, development and concepts of software, programming languages, and database fundamentals.
What you will learn
Classify, install, configure and manage software including mobile platforms
Discuss cloud computing and web browser concepts
Explain software development models, techniques, and concepts
Describe fundamental database management concepts
- Software Development Process
- database management
- IT Fundamentals
- Software Application Development
- Computer Programming
Basic computer literacy.
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Computing Platforms and Software Applications
Do you know which computing platform is on your device? Are you using the right software for the task you're tackling? Are your software versions updated? This course will help you answer these questions by giving you a better understanding of the essentials of software and by showing you how to effectively manage programs and applications.
Fundamentals of Web Browsers, Applications, and Cloud Computing
Do you know which web browser to use and how to configure it to work best for you? Is your web browser as secure as it might be, and do you need to use browser extensions or plug-ins? Do you want to know what the cloud is really all about, and do you understand how applications that you develop might be used and deployed by your users?
Basics of Programming
Understanding programming basics and the software development cycle is a crucial part of working with the software. Software developers must know how to code and understand how to identify and fix software problems. When writing code, software creators need to select the right data types, choose the best programming language for the software, and organize code most effectively.
Database Fundamentals
This week you will learn about database fundamentals. During this module, you will learn about the different types of databases as well as the basics concepts of what makes a database a database. Next, you will be taught how to use and manage a database. Finally, you will learn how to interface with a database and know how and why backing up a database is important.
