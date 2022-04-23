Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Software, Programming, and Databases by IBM
About the Course
There are many types of software and understanding software can be overwhelming. This course aims to help you understand more about the types of software and how to manage software from an information technology (IT) perspective. This course will help you understand the basics of software, cloud computing, web browsers, development and concepts of software, programming languages, and database fundamentals.
After completing this course, you will have a better understanding of software processes, and you'll be more confident in your understanding of using and securing your applications.
In this course, you'll learn about software that ranges from the operating system running on your mobile phone to the applications that run databases on your computer at work. You'll also begin to understand more about installing and managing web browsers, using extensions and plug-ins, and keeping web browsers secure and updated.
Additionally, you'll see how cloud-based technologies can help businesses create and deploy applications more quickly. This course will also teach you about the development and delivery of software and applications. By the end of the course, you'll understand simple programming concepts and types, and you'll become more familiar with the fundamentals of database management....
Top reviews
By KRISHNA P
•
Apr 23, 2022
In some questions correct answers are not provided in the course ,respected instructor please check answer key
By Sindusanka A G
•
May 5, 2022
This course really helped me to gain new knowledge about software, programming and databases. Video lessons are so nice.