Northeastern University
Introduction to Software Development and Applications
Northeastern University

Introduction to Software Development and Applications

This course is part of Information Systems Foundations Specialization

Taught in English

Kal Bugrara

Instructor: Kal Bugrara

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level
No prior experience required
14 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

March 2024

Assessments

9 assignments

There are 4 modules in this course

In this first module of the course, we will begin with focusing on a general overview of the Software Development Life cycle. It is important as you explore and learn about development, that you understand how the skills learned in this course can translate into your current and future professional experiences. As developers, it is important to reflect on managing user expectations and understanding user needs - which may take several iterations of design and development to completely understand. This is why we focus on iterative development instead of a waterflow approach. We will learn more about these approaches and the key phases of the development lifecycle in this module. Then we will dive into exploring software applications and the need to anticipate risk, the potential for problems, and how to transform the software lifecycle into an actual application. We will learn more about the different components and algorithms in systems and review different real-world examples of the necessary connection between social and application systems. The most important thing to keep in mind is that there is always a social problem that must be solved and that is the key to developing effective application systems.

What's included

6 videos10 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt

This module, we will begin exploring the design principles associated with designing application systems. the video delves into the challenges faced by modern hospitals due to the complexity of patient movements throughout the day. In this module we will explore how adopting a system view in software engineering can offer innovative solutions to enhance patient care and address these critical issues.

What's included

4 videos7 readings2 assignments1 peer review1 ungraded lab

This module, we will dive deeper into exploring how relationships are intertwined in application development, now focusing on an important component of application system design: the object-oriented paradigm, or OOP. We will learn about different component structures and the relationships between objects, structures, attributes, and behaviors. We will reflect on the complexities of the OOP and how it differs from simple algorithm creation.

What's included

4 videos7 readings2 assignments1 programming assignment

This module, we will explore the connection between businesses and web application development, focusing on the importance of understanding successful enterprises. Exploring the fundamental principles of their operations, we will reflect on how business design plays a pivotal role in shaping software code and digital design. By examining the customer-centric approach of these companies and the emphasis on prioritizing customer experience, we explore key insights on how to create efficient and user-friendly applications with simple code. In this module you will also begin applying what you are learning about business design principles in a lab assignment that focuses on evaluating a campus build model.

What's included

4 videos7 readings3 assignments1 peer review1 ungraded lab

Instructor

Kal Bugrara
Northeastern University
3 Courses173 learners

Offered by

Northeastern University

