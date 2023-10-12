Illinois Tech
Programming and Application Foundations
Illinois Tech

Programming and Application Foundations

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Raj Krishnan

Instructor: Raj Krishnan

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

56 hours to complete
3 weeks at 18 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace
Progress towards a degree

What you'll learn

  • How to develop an end-to-end web application using database and deploy to cloud managing source control

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

22 quizzes, 12 assignments

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 9 modules in this course

Welcome to Programming and Application Foundations! In Module 1, we will discuss the fundamentals of web application development and focus on front-end development of standard compliant web pages using HTML and CSS. The first lesson discusses the basic ingredient of a web application. We learn about HTML in the second lesson and learn about styling the html pages with CSS.

What's included

8 videos6 readings4 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt

In this module we will introduce JavaScript which is a powerful programming language that is widely used for web development. It is a lightweight and interpreted language that can be used to create interactive and dynamic web pages. The module is broken down into three sections to introduce the basic concepts of JavaScript, how it is used to manipulate the document object model and using JavaScript to handle events which that makes a web page interactive.

What's included

4 videos5 readings4 assignments

This module is designed to introduce various tools and frameworks that are commonly used in web development. This includes discussion of Integrated Development Environments (IDEs), frameworks, libraries, and popular web frameworks like React and Angular.

What's included

4 videos5 readings3 quizzes1 assignment

A web application involves the client (Browser) and a server that serves pages to the client to provide an interactive experience. In this module we will discuss the client- server architecture, the communication protocol used between the client and the server to deliver dynamic content and the request / response cycle that initiates the conversation from the client (Request) and the response sent by the Server along with the metadata.

What's included

4 videos5 readings3 quizzes1 assignment

Developing a web application requires writing programs on the server side. In this module we will discuss concepts like data types, variable, programming languages, control structures and flow like For, While etc. You will learn about declaring and manipulating data using programming languages.

What's included

4 videos5 readings3 quizzes1 assignment

To develop interactive applications, you need to store data, access it, modify it and use it. In this module, we will focus on the fundamentals of databases, tables, columns, relationships, constraints and data modeling. You will learn about Data Definition Language, Data Manipulation Language, Data Query Language and Data Control Language. We will also explore NoSQL as an alternative to traditional relation database management systems and the use cases for them.

What's included

4 videos5 readings3 quizzes1 assignment

To deliver interactive and dynamic web applications, we need to access the data, apply business logic and product content to construct the web pages. In this module we will discuss how to access data from database, convert the data into meaningful information for the web pages to consume. This process of server-side programming using frameworks like React, Angular, Vue etc. are discussed in this module.

What's included

4 videos5 readings3 quizzes1 assignment

Web application is a collection of processes starting from gathering user requirements, developing prototypes, designing the application, developing, testing, deploying, monitoring and maintaining them. In this module we will discuss tools and technologies that will help us in each phase of the process. Use of mockup tools, source control, frameworks, IDEs and CI / CD tools are discussed in this module.

What's included

4 videos5 readings3 quizzes1 assignment

This module contains the summative course assessment that has been designed to evaluate your understanding of the course material and assess your ability to apply the knowledge you have acquired throughout the course. You will have a hands-on exercise to design, build, and deploy a basic web application with data interactivity.

What's included

1 assignment

Instructor

Raj Krishnan
Illinois Tech
1 Course615 learners

Offered by

Illinois Tech

Recommended if you're interested in Software Development

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Software Development? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions