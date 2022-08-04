About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

Malware analysis overview and process

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 11 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
5 hours to complete

Virtual Machine Setup

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 33 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
4 hours to complete

Static and Dynamic analysis

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 35 min), 5 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

Manual code reversing

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 19 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes

