Prepare for a rewarding career in IT with IBM's Core 1: Hardware and Network Troubleshooting course. Gain the necessary skills and knowledge to set up, configure, and troubleshoot devices, networks, and systems in today's fast-paced world.
Core 1: Hardware and Network Troubleshooting
This course is part of Preparation for CompTIA A+ Certification Specialization
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
3,237 already enrolled
Course
(31 reviews)
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Describe laptop components and accessories and apply troubleshooting methods to laptops, mobile devices, and video and resolution issues.
Explain networking infrastructures, describe storage device options, identify network troubleshooting tools, and troubleshoot storage issues.
Define motherboard components and CPU types, configure BIOS settings, summarize power supply basics, and troubleshoot these items.
Identify printer types, components, and settings and troubleshoot basic, advanced, laser, and impact printer issues.
Skills you'll gain
16 quizzes
Course
(31 reviews)
Recommended experience
There are 5 modules in this course
In this module, you will learn the foundations of troubleshooting laptops and other mobile devices. Lesson 1 introduces you to basic laptop components and how to identify, install, and configure them. You will also learn about storage drives, backlights, displays, digitizers, and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi accessories. In Lesson 2, you will learn how to resolve common issues with laptops and other mobile devices. The lesson will teach you how to resolve issues with laptop batteries, screen resolution and refresh rate, and Wi-Fi connections. Lastly, you will learn how to identify and troubleshoot video and resolution issues.
What's included
9 videos3 readings3 quizzes2 app items2 plugins
In this module, you will learn about networking and storage devices and how to troubleshoot them. Lesson 1 explains common types of networks and storage devices and the terms associated with them. It will cover networking infrastructure, software-defined networking, networked-host services, storage devices, and RAID. Lesson 2 will walk you through common troubleshooting tools and techniques. You will learn how to use networking and troubleshooting tools to troubleshoot network connectivity and storage devices.
What's included
9 videos2 readings3 quizzes2 app items3 plugins
In this module, you will learn about internal computer components and how to troubleshoot them. Lesson 1 will teach you about internal computer components and common terms associated with them. You will learn about motherboard components as well as firmware, bootup, and BIOS settings. It also covers CPU types and features, cooling methods, and power supply terminology and recommendations. Lesson 2 will explain how to troubleshoot various internal computer components, including the motherboard, RAM, CPU, and power supply.
What's included
7 videos2 readings3 quizzes4 plugins
In this module, you will learn about multifunction devices and printers and how to maintain and troubleshoot them. Lesson 1 covers different types of printers, their settings, components, and how to maintain them. You will learn about multifunction devices, inkjet, thermal, and 3D printers. Lesson 2 will explain how to troubleshoot basic and advanced printer issues, as well as laser printers and impact printers. It will teach you how to identify issues with and maintain laser and impact printers.
What's included
7 videos2 readings3 quizzes4 plugins
In this module, you will test your knowledge and the skills you’ve acquired in this course. This module contains a 20-question graded final examination focused on the content of this course. You may also choose to complete an optional honors project where you will have the opportunity to apply your technical troubleshooting skills by examining three realistic scenarios that simulate common issues that may arise in a Helpdesk setting. The assessment addresses topics such as identifying, installing, configuring, maintaining, and troubleshooting hardware, including computers, printers, storage, mobile, multi-function, and networking devices.
What's included
2 readings4 quizzes3 app items5 plugins
