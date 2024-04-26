IBM
Core 1: Hardware and Network Troubleshooting
IBM

Core 1: Hardware and Network Troubleshooting

This course is part of Preparation for CompTIA A+ Certification Specialization

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

IBM Skills Network Team
Shaun Manzano

Instructors: IBM Skills Network Team

3,237 already enrolled

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.5

(31 reviews)

Advanced level

Recommended experience

15 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Describe laptop components and accessories and apply troubleshooting methods to laptops, mobile devices, and video and resolution issues.

  • Explain networking infrastructures, describe storage device options, identify network troubleshooting tools, and troubleshoot storage issues.

  • Define motherboard components and CPU types, configure BIOS settings, summarize power supply basics, and troubleshoot these items.

  • Identify printer types, components, and settings and troubleshoot basic, advanced, laser, and impact printer issues.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

16 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.5

(31 reviews)

Advanced level

Recommended experience

15 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Preparation for CompTIA A+ Certification Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

In this module, you will learn the foundations of troubleshooting laptops and other mobile devices. Lesson 1 introduces you to basic laptop components and how to identify, install, and configure them. You will also learn about storage drives, backlights, displays, digitizers, and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi accessories. In Lesson 2, you will learn how to resolve common issues with laptops and other mobile devices. The lesson will teach you how to resolve issues with laptop batteries, screen resolution and refresh rate, and Wi-Fi connections. Lastly, you will learn how to identify and troubleshoot video and resolution issues.

What's included

9 videos3 readings3 quizzes2 app items2 plugins

In this module, you will learn about networking and storage devices and how to troubleshoot them. Lesson 1 explains common types of networks and storage devices and the terms associated with them. It will cover networking infrastructure, software-defined networking, networked-host services, storage devices, and RAID. Lesson 2 will walk you through common troubleshooting tools and techniques. You will learn how to use networking and troubleshooting tools to troubleshoot network connectivity and storage devices.

What's included

9 videos2 readings3 quizzes2 app items3 plugins

In this module, you will learn about internal computer components and how to troubleshoot them. Lesson 1 will teach you about internal computer components and common terms associated with them. You will learn about motherboard components as well as firmware, bootup, and BIOS settings. It also covers CPU types and features, cooling methods, and power supply terminology and recommendations. Lesson 2 will explain how to troubleshoot various internal computer components, including the motherboard, RAM, CPU, and power supply.

What's included

7 videos2 readings3 quizzes4 plugins

In this module, you will learn about multifunction devices and printers and how to maintain and troubleshoot them. Lesson 1 covers different types of printers, their settings, components, and how to maintain them. You will learn about multifunction devices, inkjet, thermal, and 3D printers. Lesson 2 will explain how to troubleshoot basic and advanced printer issues, as well as laser printers and impact printers. It will teach you how to identify issues with and maintain laser and impact printers.

What's included

7 videos2 readings3 quizzes4 plugins

In this module, you will test your knowledge and the skills you’ve acquired in this course. This module contains a 20-question graded final examination focused on the content of this course. You may also choose to complete an optional honors project where you will have the opportunity to apply your technical troubleshooting skills by examining three realistic scenarios that simulate common issues that may arise in a Helpdesk setting. The assessment addresses topics such as identifying, installing, configuring, maintaining, and troubleshooting hardware, including computers, printers, storage, mobile, multi-function, and networking devices.

What's included

2 readings4 quizzes3 app items5 plugins

Instructors

Instructor ratings
5.0 (9 ratings)
IBM Skills Network Team
IBM
55 Courses756,186 learners
Shaun Manzano
IBM
1 Course3,237 learners

Offered by

IBM

Recommended if you're interested in Networking

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 31

4.5

31 reviews

  • 5 stars

    78.12%

  • 4 stars

    9.37%

  • 3 stars

    6.25%

  • 2 stars

    3.12%

  • 1 star

    3.12%

JD
5

Reviewed on Apr 25, 2024

PT
5

Reviewed on Aug 21, 2023

J
5

Reviewed on Dec 16, 2023

View more reviews

New to Networking? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions