In this hands-on capstone project course, you will apply many of the technologies and concepts you've learned in the preceding courses to build a website for a popular music band using multiple backend services.
What you will learn
Create and query a Mongo database
Author REST APIs using Flask with endpoints in a Mongo database
Author a web application by writing Django views and incorporating them into given Django templates
Containerize an application using Docker and deploy it with Kubernetes
