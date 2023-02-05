About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 10 of 10 in the
IBM Back-End Development Professional Certificate
Intermediate Level
English

What you will learn

  • Create and query a Mongo database 

  • Author REST APIs using Flask with endpoints in a Mongo database

  • Author a web application by writing Django views and incorporating them into given Django templates

  • Containerize an application using Docker and deploy it with Kubernetes

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 10 of 10 in the
IBM Back-End Development Professional Certificate
Intermediate Level
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

IBM Skills Network

About the IBM Back-End Development Professional Certificate

IBM Back-End Development

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder