The Capstone project enables you to demonstrate multiple skills by solving an authentic real-world problem. You’ll test your abilities in full-stack back-end development in a real-life scenario by composing a Django web app.
None! Learners do not need prior web development experience. Only basic internet navigation skills and an eagerness to get started with coding.
Create a Django web server with multiple API endpoints
Connect Django to a MySQL database
Meta
Meta builds technologies that help people connect with friends and family, find communities, and grow businesses. On successful completion of the Meta Social Media Marketing Certificate or Meta Marketing Analytics Certificate, you'll gain access to the Meta Career Programs Job Board - a job search platform with 200+ employers looking to hire.
Ready to gain new skills and learn the tools developers use to create websites and web applications? This 10-course program, designed by the software engineering experts at Meta, will prepare you for an entry-level career as a back-end developer.
