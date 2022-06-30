Learner Reviews & Feedback for Back-End Developer Capstone by Meta
About the Course
The Capstone project enables you to demonstrate multiple skills by solving an authentic real-world problem. You’ll test your abilities in full-stack back-end development in a real-life scenario by composing a Django web app.
You will use clean and bug free coding to create a Django web server with multiple API endpoints, and connect it to a MySQL database. You’ll also create a template system driven by Django views.
On completion of the Capstone project, you’ll have a project-based portfolio that you can show to potential employers when interviewing for an engineer role....