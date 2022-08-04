About this Course

19,706 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 10 in the
Meta Back-End Developer Professional Certificate
Beginner Level

You do not need prior database experience. Only basic internet navigation skills and an eagerness to get started with coding.

Approx. 27 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Concepts and principles that underpin how databases work.

  • Plan and execute a simple database development project.

Skills you will gain

  • MySQL
  • Database (DBMS)
  • database administration
Instructor

Offered by

Meta

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Introduction to Databases

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 50 min), 10 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

11 hours to complete

Create, Read, Update and Delete (CRUD) Operations

11 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 42 min), 4 readings, 10 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

SQL Operators and sorting and filtering data

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 34 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Database design

6 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 48 min), 9 readings, 6 quizzes

About the Meta Back-End Developer Professional Certificate

Meta Back-End Developer

Frequently Asked Questions

