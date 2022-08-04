Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Databases for Back-End Development by Meta
About the Course
Back-end developers write applications that end-users use to interact with databases. Some common tasks that end-users carry out using these applications include storing, searching, extracting and manipulating data.
Therefore, it’s essential that all back-end developers possess strong knowledge and experience with how databases work.
In this course, you’ll receive an introduction to databases and explore the different ways in which they can be used to store and manage data. You’ll also learn to distinguish between different types of database management systems. You’ll then practice basic creation and data selection tasks with the use of Structured Query Language (SQL) commands.
By the end of this course, you’ll be able to:
- Demonstrate a working knowledge of the concepts and principles that underpin how databases work
- Identify and explain the different types of core technology and management systems used in
databases
- Identify and interpret basic SQL statements and commands
- Manipulate records in a database with the use of SQL statements and commands
- Outline alternatives to SQL
- and plan and design a simple relational database system
You’ll also gain experience with the following:
- Fundamental concepts in database
- Basic MySQL syntax and commands
- Database management systems
- Relational databases...