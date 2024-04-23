IBM
JavaScript Programming Essentials
IBM

JavaScript Programming Essentials

Taught in English

IBM Skills Network Team
Richa Arora

Instructors: IBM Skills Network Team

What you'll learn

  • Describe JavaScript development concepts, list ES6 features, outline data structures, and explore arrays, DOM, AJAX, and debugging techniques.

  • Explore handling errors and exceptions, functions and events, apply string manipulation and error-handing techniques, and traverse the DOM.

  • Compare functions, values, reference types, and strategies in promises and async/await, and discuss modifying the appearance of DOM elements.

  • Employ JavaScript functions, services, tools, and libraries to create and style navigation and pages, and AJAX to fetch and display data from APIs.

There are 5 modules in this course

In this module, you will learn about introductory JavaScript development concepts. You will learn the basics of software development, including the evolution of JavaScript with ES6, which standardized the JavaScript language. You will explore variables and data types in JavaScript. You will acquire an understanding of operators and expressions with the help of examples. You will study different types of functions and concepts, such as closure and hoisting. You will get oriented to ECMAScript. Finally, you will learn about events in JavaScript and their triggers to make dynamic web pages.

What's included

11 videos2 readings3 assignments6 app items3 plugins

In this module, you will learn about arrays and objects. You will first acquire a strong understanding of arrays and gain practical skills in creating, manipulating, and iterating arrays. You will learn about various JavaScript array methods and explore two-dimensional arrays. Additionally, you will gain a clear understanding of classes and objects in JavaScript and learn about accessing object properties. You’ll explore various string manipulation techniques and recognize the importance of the math object in JavaScript and the use of date objects.

What's included

8 videos1 reading3 assignments4 app items1 plugin

In this module, you will learn about debugging techniques and tools in JavaScript. In lesson 1, you will explore more about the Try-catch block as a debugging tool. You will get oriented to the working of the DOM and its various nodes. You will study various methods to access and manipulate DOM elements. In lesson 2, you will learn key components of the Browser Object Model (BOM) and how to use them in an HTML file. Next, you will understand different traversing methods and techniques using examples. You also learn how to style the DOM to change its visual representation.

What's included

6 videos1 reading3 assignments3 app items3 plugins

In this module, you will learn the importance of JavaScript Object Notion (JSON) in data interchange. In lesson 1, you will also be able to differentiate between JSON and object. You will understand asynchronous and synchronous programming using examples. You will also learn the key difference between asynchronous and synchronous programming. You will explore the history and evolution of Asynchronous JavaScript and XML (AJAX). You will acquire knowledge of best practices to implement AJAX in development. You will also learn the features and functionalities of XMLHttpRequest with examples. In lesson 2, you will learn callbacks using an example. You will also learn about promises, their three states, syntax, and advantages. You will explore the characteristics of fetch API and its different methods to interact with data on web resources. You will also learn about Axios and its syntax using an example. You will be able to differentiate between Axios and fetch API.

What's included

7 videos1 reading3 assignments2 app items3 plugins

What's included

1 video2 readings1 peer review2 app items1 plugin

5.0 (6 ratings)
IBM Skills Network Team
IBM
55 Courses756,944 learners
Richa Arora
IBM
2 Courses6,210 learners

