Developing Websites and Front-Ends with Bootstrap
Developing Websites and Front-Ends with Bootstrap

This course is part of IBM Front-End Developer Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Ramanujam Srinivasan

What you'll learn

  • Summarize key features and benefits of using Bootstrap

  • Demonstrate your proficiency in building flexible and responsive websites using Bootstrap

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

5 assignments

This course is part of the IBM Front-End Developer Professional Certificate
There are 3 modules in this course

Bootstrap is a popular framework widely used for front-end development. This module provides you with an overview of Bootstrap and its key concepts. You will get familiar with Bootstrap features for layouts, content, and form. Then, you will get to experience how you can set up Bootstrap for a project. Finally, the module will briefly introduce Bootstrap themes.

What's included

6 videos2 readings2 assignments2 plugins

Module 2 will introduce to the different types of Bootstrap components. You will then apply some key Bootstrap classes, styles, and components to build different responsive website components. You will also learn about the Bootstrap icons and experience the power of Bootstrap-React integration by developing a simple application.

What's included

5 videos2 assignments3 app items1 plugin

In this module, you will complete a final project where you will have an opportunity to demonstrate your proficiency in Bootstrap. Next, the final exam will test your knowledge of the course’s content including the essential concepts, Bootstrap components, and their application.

What's included

1 video3 readings1 assignment1 app item2 plugins

Instructors

IBM Skills Network Team
