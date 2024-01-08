Building flexible, fast, and responsive websites and front-ends with a consistent look and feel has become a basic requirement. To accomplish this, the use of libraries and frameworks is trending. As a front-end developer, it is important that you know at least one front-end framework.
Developing Websites and Front-Ends with Bootstrap
What you'll learn
Summarize key features and benefits of using Bootstrap
Demonstrate your proficiency in building flexible and responsive websites using Bootstrap
There are 3 modules in this course
Bootstrap is a popular framework widely used for front-end development. This module provides you with an overview of Bootstrap and its key concepts. You will get familiar with Bootstrap features for layouts, content, and form. Then, you will get to experience how you can set up Bootstrap for a project. Finally, the module will briefly introduce Bootstrap themes.
What's included
6 videos2 readings2 assignments2 plugins
Module 2 will introduce to the different types of Bootstrap components. You will then apply some key Bootstrap classes, styles, and components to build different responsive website components. You will also learn about the Bootstrap icons and experience the power of Bootstrap-React integration by developing a simple application.
What's included
5 videos2 assignments3 app items1 plugin
In this module, you will complete a final project where you will have an opportunity to demonstrate your proficiency in Bootstrap. Next, the final exam will test your knowledge of the course’s content including the essential concepts, Bootstrap components, and their application.
What's included
1 video3 readings1 assignment1 app item2 plugins
Learner reviews
Reviewed on Jan 7, 2024
Reviewed on Nov 25, 2023
