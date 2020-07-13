About this Course

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

People Process & Technology

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 48 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week 2
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Examples & Principles of the CIA Triad

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 16 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Authentication and Access Control

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 23 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week 3
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Windows Operating System Security Basics

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 28 min)
2 hours to complete

Linux Operating System Security Basics

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 21 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
1 hour to complete

macOS Security Basics

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 13 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week 4
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Overview of Virtualization

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 30 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

