About this Course

138,237 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • List and describe several key cybersecurity compliance and industry standards including NIST, GDPR, HIPAA, SANS and PCI.

  • Describe an overview of the design, roles and function of server and user administration.

  • Understand the concept of patching and endpoint protection as it relates to client system administration.

  • Define encryption, encoding, hashing and digital certificates as it relates to cryptography

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(9,032 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Compliance Frameworks and Industry Standards

6 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 61 min), 8 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Client System Administration, Endpoint Protection and Patching

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 38 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Server and User Administration

4 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 119 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Cryptography and Compliance Pitfalls

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 51 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CYBERSECURITY COMPLIANCE FRAMEWORK & SYSTEM ADMINISTRATION

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder