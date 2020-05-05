This course gives you the background needed to understand the key cybersecurity compliance and industry standards. This knowledge will be important for you to learn no matter what cybersecurity role you would like to acquire or have within an organization.
About this Course
What you will learn
List and describe several key cybersecurity compliance and industry standards including NIST, GDPR, HIPAA, SANS and PCI.
Describe an overview of the design, roles and function of server and user administration.
Understand the concept of patching and endpoint protection as it relates to client system administration.
Define encryption, encoding, hashing and digital certificates as it relates to cryptography
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Compliance Frameworks and Industry Standards
In this module you will learn the importance of understanding compliance frameworks and industry standards as it relates to Cybersecurity. You will learn about and investigate additional resources from the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the American Institute of CPAs and the Center for Internet Security. You will learn different industry standards for Healthcare and the Payment Card industries.
Client System Administration, Endpoint Protection and Patching
In this module you will learn about client system administration, endpoint protection and patching. You will learn the differences between endpoint protection; endpoint protection and detection; and unified endpoint management. You will learn what patching is and the patching process most organizations execute to secure their environments from threats.
Server and User Administration
In this module you will learn about user management for Windows and Linux. You will also learn about security vulnerabilities for both operating systems and key components that you should be aware of as you develop skill in the Cybersecurity industry.
Cryptography and Compliance Pitfalls
In this module you will learn about cryptography and encryption through the eyes of a penetration tester. You will learn about common pitfalls organizations face with cryptography especially when developing products. You will learn the different digital states of data including Data at Rest, Data in Use and Data in Transit. You will learn about hashing and how it relates to encryption.
Reviews
- 5 stars73.95%
- 4 stars19.95%
- 3 stars4.30%
- 2 stars1.30%
- 1 star0.47%
I would recommend since this is a very useful lesson to those who wants to works in as a NOC or SOC. It is essential to get to knows all of the fundamentals and their behaviours.
buen curso, algo tedioso en cuanto a muchos términos pero es claro y bien planteado en cuanto a su contenido. podrían agregar un par de prácticos en los comandos básicos en linux
Another excelletnt course covering many aspects useful for anyone looking to improve their own knowledge of cybersecurity and cyptography.
Course is great only Presentation is not good. This courses uses slides with audio which is not intaractive. also you should add some virtual labs to the course like the courses offered by google.
