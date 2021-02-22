This course gives you the background needed to gain Cybersecurity skills as part of the Cybersecurity Security Analyst Professional Certificate program.
You will learn about the different phases of penetration testing, how to gather data for your penetration test and popular penetration testing tools. Furthermore, you will learn the phases of an incident response, important documentation to collect, and the components of an incident response policy and team. Finally, you will learn key steps in the forensic process and important data to collect. This course also gives you a first look at scripting and the importance to a system analyst. This course is intended for anyone who wants to gain a basic understanding of Cybersecurity or as the fifth course in a series of courses to acquire the skills to work in the Cybersecurity field as a Cybersecurity Analyst. The completion of this course also makes you eligible to earn the Penetration Testing, Incident Response and Forensics IBM digital badge. More information about the badge can be found https://www.youracclaim.com/org/ibm/badge/penetration-testing-incident-response-and-forensics. In this course you will learn to: • Describe penetration testing tools and the benefits to an organization • Describe a deep dive into incident response techniques and tools • Describe digital forensics and digital evidence. • Discuss the power of scripting.