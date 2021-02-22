About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • scripting
  • forensics
  • Penetration Test
  • Cybersecurity
  • Computer Security Incident Management
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Penetration Testing

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 37 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Incident Response

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 68 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Digital Forensics

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 62 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Scripting

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 49 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes

