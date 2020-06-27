About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 29 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Application Security
  • threat intelligence
  • network defensive tactics
  • security analyst
  • Cybersecurity
IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Threat Intelligence

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 40 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Data Loss Prevention and Mobile Endpoint Protection

7 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 78 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Scanning

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 24 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
4 hours to complete

Application Security and Testing

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 97 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

10 hours to complete

SIEM Platforms

10 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 62 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes

