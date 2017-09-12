About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 24 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Cybersecurity
  • Cryptography
  • Information Security (INFOSEC)
  • Security Management
Instructors

Offered by

University of London

Royal Holloway, University of London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Information Security

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 17 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Introduction to Cryptography

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 45 min), 6 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Network and Computer Security

6 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 36 min), 1 reading, 9 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Security Management

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 27 min), 3 readings, 7 quizzes

