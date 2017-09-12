In this course you will explore information security through some introductory material and gain an appreciation of the scope and context around the subject. This includes a brief introduction to cryptography, security management and network and computer security that allows you to begin the journey into the study of information security and develop your appreciation of some key information security concepts.
Information Security: Context and Introduction
- Cybersecurity
- Cryptography
- Information Security (INFOSEC)
- Security Management
University of London
The University of London is a federal University which includes 18 world leading Colleges. Our distance learning programmes were founded in 1858 and have enriched the lives of thousands of students, delivering high quality University of London degrees wherever our students are across the globe. Our alumni include 7 Nobel Prize winners. Today, we are a global leader in distance and flexible study, offering degree programmes to over 50,000 students in over 180 countries. To find out more about studying for one of our degrees where you are, visit www.london.ac.uk
Royal Holloway, University of London
Royal Holloway, University of London, is ranked in the top 30 universities in the UK (Times & Sunday Times Good University Guide, 2018) and the top 200 universities in the world (Times Higher Education World University Rankings, 2017-18).
Introduction to Information Security
Introduction to Cryptography
This module introduces cryptography, which provides a toolkit for implementing the core security services upon which all information security technologies are built.
Network and Computer Security
Information being used by computers and being transmitted through a network is susceptible to many different threats. During this week's module, you will learn how the security of information can be put at risk and what we can do to mitigate these risks.
Security Management
Through Coursera, I can now become a cyber physical security expert. With their online course, I have had basic knowledge in information security. I encourage others to join their online program.
This has been very informative. I am in the IT industry and this has served as a good reminder and has helped me understand some rationales behind some of the things I do on a daily basis.
Thank you to all the instructors, this course has been amazing form someone like me who has switched to Information security from a Service Desk/End User support role.
The course is well explained. Can follow without any prior knowledge. Can be considered as a strong foundation for Information Security field. Highly recommended.
