This is the fourth course in the Google Cybersecurity Certificate. These courses will equip you with the skills you need to apply for an entry-level cybersecurity job. You’ll build on your understanding of the topics that were introduced in the third Google Cybersecurity Certificate course.
Tools of the Trade: Linux and SQL
This course is part of Google Cybersecurity Professional Certificate
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
What you'll learn
Explain the relationship between operating systems, applications, and hardware
Compare a graphical user interface to a command line interface
Navigate and manage the file system using Linux commands via the Bash shell
Use SQL to retrieve information from a database
Skills you'll gain
There are 4 modules in this course
You will learn about the relationship between operating systems, hardware, and software, and become familiar with the primary functions of an operating system. You'll recognize common operating systems in use today and understand how the graphical user interface (GUI) and command-line interface (CLI) both allow users to interact with the operating system.
You will be introduced to the Linux operating system and learn how it is commonly used in cybersecurity. You’ll also learn about Linux architecture and common Linux distributions. In addition, you'll be introduced to the Linux shell and learn how it allows you to communicate with the operating system.
You will be introduced to Linux commands as entered through the Bash shell. You'll use the Bash shell to navigate and manage the file system and to authorize and authenticate users. You'll also learn where to go for help when working with new Linux commands.
You will practice using SQL to communicate with databases. You'll learn how to query a database and filter the results. You’ll also learn how SQL can join multiple tables together in a query.
