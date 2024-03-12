Google
Tools of the Trade: Linux and SQL
Tools of the Trade: Linux and SQL

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level
No prior experience required
27 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explain the relationship between operating systems, applications, and hardware

  • Compare a graphical user interface to a command line interface

  • Navigate and manage the file system using Linux commands via the Bash shell

  • Use SQL to retrieve information from a database

Skills you'll gain

There are 4 modules in this course

You will learn about the relationship between operating systems, hardware, and software, and become familiar with the primary functions of an operating system. You'll recognize common operating systems in use today and understand how the graphical user interface (GUI) and command-line interface (CLI) both allow users to interact with the operating system.

What's included

9 videos7 readings5 quizzes2 discussion prompts1 plugin

You will be introduced to the Linux operating system and learn how it is commonly used in cybersecurity. You'll also learn about Linux architecture and common Linux distributions. In addition, you'll be introduced to the Linux shell and learn how it allows you to communicate with the operating system.

What's included

9 videos7 readings4 quizzes4 app items1 discussion prompt1 plugin

You will be introduced to Linux commands as entered through the Bash shell. You'll use the Bash shell to navigate and manage the file system and to authorize and authenticate users. You'll also learn where to go for help when working with new Linux commands.

What's included

12 videos9 readings6 quizzes12 app items1 discussion prompt1 plugin

You will practice using SQL to communicate with databases. You'll learn how to query a database and filter the results. You'll also learn how SQL can join multiple tables together in a query.

What's included

12 videos13 readings6 quizzes10 app items2 discussion prompts1 plugin

