This is the fourth course in the Google Cybersecurity Certificate. These courses will equip you with the skills you need to apply for an entry-level cybersecurity job. You’ll build on your understanding of the topics that were introduced in the third Google Cybersecurity Certificate course. In this course, you will explore computing skills that you’ll use on-the-job as a cybersecurity analyst. First, you'll practice using Linux, an operating system commonly used by cybersecurity professionals. For example, you'll use the Linux command line through the Bash shell to navigate and manage the file system and authenticate users. Then, you'll use SQL to communicate with a database. Google employees who currently work in cybersecurity will guide you through videos, provide hands-on activities and examples that simulate common cybersecurity tasks, and help you build your skills to prepare for jobs. Learners who complete this certificate will be equipped to apply for entry-level cybersecurity roles. No previous experience is necessary. By the end of this course, you will: - Explain the relationship between operating systems, applications, and hardware. - Compare a graphical user interface to a command line interface. - Identify the unique features of common Linux distributions. - Navigate and manage the file system using Linux commands via the Bash shell. - Use Linux commands via the Bash shell to authenticate and authorize users. - Describe how a relational database is organized. - Use SQL to retrieve information from a database. - Apply filters to SQL queries and use joins to combine multiple tables....
By Robert B

Feb 20, 2023

This course, as in the others in this specialization, presents a very good outline of the subject matter. The quizzes and activities can be completed using the information given within the course. That information is organized well and is well and clearly presented. However, it is important to take the reading assignments seriously. This course is a start. It sets the learner on a path. To get the full value of the course, the learner will need to go beyond the material within the course and follow up on the references cited in the reading assignments.

By Terry U

Feb 5, 2023

Prior to beta testing this course, I had no knowledge of SQL. However, I can proudly say that I have gained some knowledge. The numerous labs coupled with the clarity of the course contents will help learners assimilate the course more readily.

By leslie t

Feb 5, 2023

Outstanding course! This course has great explanations and reading material with even better hand on labs to practice your skills and activities with example cases that help you think along the lines of a security analyst.

By shreyash p

Feb 6, 2023

I liked the course but the course on mobile not working properly and the lab had some issues,other than that I learned or revised many stuff and terms which were important.

By Kaiquan M

Mar 23, 2023

Course 4 of the Google Cybersecurity specialisation was good in covering:

-some refresher content for SQL

-basic Linux concepts and bash commands in the Linux Terminal

By Hunter M

Feb 4, 2023

This course was a lot of fun! The labs in this section are very hands-on and really built my confidence with using the command line and implementing SQL queries.

By Sarah W

Feb 21, 2023

Really great explanation and labs for the use of tools. The content was clear and helpful to getting a better understanding.

By Laxman G

Feb 2, 2023

A gentle introduction to OS, Linux and SQL.

As structured a course as SQL.

Thank you Google, instructors and Coursera.

By Sarah A S

Feb 5, 2023

Really enjoyed this class; many hands-on labs to practice the concepts discussed in the videos and written materials.

By Dauda S

Feb 16, 2023

Educative and interesting, practical exercises aided in enhancing understanding and improving skills

By James K

Feb 1, 2023

A basic but very clear introduction that provides both content and useful practice

By Jean-Luc B

Feb 18, 2023

Highly recommended! Provides a great introduction to Linux and SQL

By Robin B

Feb 3, 2023

There was a lot of great content in this course. It seemed like twice as much info in this course than in the other courses in this program. I like the technical aspects of this course and it had great analogies.

