By Robert B•
Feb 20, 2023
This course, as in the others in this specialization, presents a very good outline of the subject matter. The quizzes and activities can be completed using the information given within the course. That information is organized well and is well and clearly presented. However, it is important to take the reading assignments seriously. This course is a start. It sets the learner on a path. To get the full value of the course, the learner will need to go beyond the material within the course and follow up on the references cited in the reading assignments.
By Terry U•
Feb 5, 2023
Prior to beta testing this course, I had no knowledge of SQL. However, I can proudly say that I have gained some knowledge. The numerous labs coupled with the clarity of the course contents will help learners assimilate the course more readily.
By leslie t•
Feb 5, 2023
Outstanding course! This course has great explanations and reading material with even better hand on labs to practice your skills and activities with example cases that help you think along the lines of a security analyst.
By shreyash p•
Feb 6, 2023
I liked the course but the course on mobile not working properly and the lab had some issues,other than that I learned or revised many stuff and terms which were important.
By Kaiquan M•
Mar 23, 2023
Course 4 of the Google Cybersecurity specialisation was good in covering:
-some refresher content for SQL
-basic Linux concepts and bash commands in the Linux Terminal
By Hunter M•
Feb 4, 2023
This course was a lot of fun! The labs in this section are very hands-on and really built my confidence with using the command line and implementing SQL queries.
By Sarah W•
Feb 21, 2023
Really great explanation and labs for the use of tools. The content was clear and helpful to getting a better understanding.
By Laxman G•
Feb 2, 2023
A gentle introduction to OS, Linux and SQL.
As structured a course as SQL.
Thank you Google, instructors and Coursera.
By Sarah A S•
Feb 5, 2023
Really enjoyed this class; many hands-on labs to practice the concepts discussed in the videos and written materials.
By Dauda S•
Feb 16, 2023
Educative and interesting, practical exercises aided in enhancing understanding and improving skills
By James K•
Feb 1, 2023
A basic but very clear introduction that provides both content and useful practice
By Jean-Luc B•
Feb 18, 2023
Highly recommended! Provides a great introduction to Linux and SQL
By Robin B•
Feb 3, 2023
There was a lot of great content in this course. It seemed like twice as much info in this course than in the other courses in this program. I like the technical aspects of this course and it had great analogies.