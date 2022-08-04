Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Network Security by University of London
About the Course
The security of computer networks is a key element in cyber security. Computer networking provides the foundational connectivity services that are used for the world wide web, distributed computer applications and services, operations and manufacturing, and national infrastructure.
This course provides understanding of key technologies used in computer networks and infrastructure. This includes protocols, computer networks, data centres, operational technologies that form key infrastructure critical to the success of organisations and services from a local to an international scale. The course discusses vulnerabilities and the exploits that target computer networks, systems, and the Internet infrastructure.
By the end of this course learners will be able to:
1. Show a systematic understanding of digital networks and their operation, including the OSI 7 layer architecture and the TCP/IP protocol stack.
2. Discuss key security threats and risks faced in computer networks.
3. Demonstrate a critical understanding of network security architecture and design rationale of selected protocols, security technologies and how they are used in practice.
4. Identify attack models and analyse vulnerabilities in protocols, network systems, and applications.
5. Demonstrate how these vulnerabilities may be exploited in practice to penetrate a system....