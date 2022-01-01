About this Professional Certificate

The Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Professional Certificate prepares students for entry level careers in cybersecurity, with an emphasis on learning the fundamentals of Networking, Network Security, Cloud Security, and Security Operations related to Palo Alto Networks Technology and the cybersecurity industry as a whole. The Cybersecurity Specialization courses including access to additional resources can be used to prepare for the Palo Alto Networks Certified Cybersecurity Entry-Level Technician (PCCET) examination available through Pearson VUE.
There are 4 Courses in this Professional Certificate

Course1

Course 1

Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Foundation

4.7
stars
110 ratings
27 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Palo Alto Networks Network Security Fundamentals

4.8
stars
28 ratings
6 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Palo Alto Networks Cloud Security Fundamentals

4.5
stars
17 ratings
4 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Palo Alto Networks Security Operations Fundamentals

4.8
stars
20 ratings
2 reviews

