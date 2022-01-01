- Managing and encrypting a zero-trust environment
- Deploying VPNs and SSL/SSH encryption
- Analyzing firewall logs and configuring security controls
- Configuring network protection and dynamic routing using firewalls
- Mitigating vulnerabilities using packet capture and analysis
- Authentication
- Cryptography
- Security Design
- Enterprise Private Network
- Cloud Computing Security
- Malware
- Denial-Of-Service Attack (DOS)
Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Professional Certificate
Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity. Gain cybersecurity workforce entry level skills in compliance with NIST / NICE workforce role requirements.
Offered By
What you will learn
Examine the cybersecurity landscape, attack threat vectors, vulnerabilities, and risks.
Describe the basics of cryptography including encryption.
Skills you will gain
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
Completing the Cybersecurity 4-course track including all assessments will qualify you for a 40% discount voucher to compete for the Palo Alto Networks Certified Cybersecurity Entry-Level Technician (PCCET) examination available through Pearson VUE.
Completing the Cybersecurity 4-course track including all assessments will qualify you for a 40% discount voucher to compete for the Palo Alto Networks Certified Cybersecurity Entry-Level Technician (PCCET) examination available through Pearson VUE.
There are no pre-requisite cybersecurity skills required for the specialization. Basic computing and Internet skills are required.
There are no pre-requisite cybersecurity skills required for the specialization. Basic computing and Internet skills are required.
What is a Professional Certificate?
Build the Skills to Get Job Ready
Whether you’re looking to start a new career, or change your current one, Professional Certificates on Coursera help you become job ready. Learn at your own pace, whenever and wherever it’s most convenient for you. Enroll today and explore a new career path with a 7 day free trial. You can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time.
Hands-On Projects
Apply your skills with hands-on projects and build a portfolio that showcases your job readiness to potential employers. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to earn your Certificate.
Earn a Career Credential
When you complete all of the courses in the program, you'll earn a Certificate to share with your professional network as well as unlock access to career support resources to help you kickstart your new career. Many Professional Certificates have hiring partners that recognize the Professional Certificate credential and others can help prepare you for a certification exam. You can find more information on individual Professional Certificate pages where it applies.
There are 4 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Foundation
Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Foundation
Palo Alto Networks Network Security Fundamentals
In this Network Security Fundamentals course you will gain an understanding of the fundamental tenants of network security and review the general concepts involved in maintaining a secure network computing environment. Upon successful completion of this course you will be able to describe general network security concepts and implement basic network security configuration techniques.
Palo Alto Networks Cloud Security Fundamentals
In this Cloud Security Fundamentals course you will learn basic principles associated with securing the cloud and SaaS-based applications through Secure Access Service Edge architecture and identify concepts required to recognize and potentially mitigate attacks against traditional and hybrid datacenters as well as mission critical infrastructure. The course also demonstrates how to initially setup and configure containers on a docker bridge network and test the container security through the use of vulnerability scans and reports.
Palo Alto Networks Security Operations Fundamentals
In this Security Operations Fundamentals course you will gain an understanding of Security Pperations (SecOps) and the role it plays in protecting our digital way of life, for businesses and customers. You will focus on continuous improvement processes to collect high-fidelity intelligence, contextual data, and automated prevention workflows that quickly identify and respond to fast-evolving threats. The course also demonstrates how to leverage automation to reduce strain on analysts and execute the Security Operation Center’s (SOC) mission to identify, investigate, and mitigate threats.
Offered by
Palo Alto Networks
The Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Academy equips students with leading-edge cybersecurity knowledge and skills they will need to protect their digital way of life and prepare for the many unfilled jobs in cybersecurity.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
How can I access Firewall labs?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.