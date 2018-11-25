AN
May 9, 2020
Thank you so much for this amazing interactive course. I enjoyed every part for improvement suggestions please consider increasing the lab projects' time a bit so that students can be on less pressure
OB
Feb 4, 2020
This course gives good non-in-depth overview of GCP. You'll learn about most of options and tools GCP offers. Also I really liked that all labs are automated and don't suffer from peer-review issues.
By Yaroslav Y•
Nov 25, 2018
Well designed course, but not for the beginners. It was tough for me to finish this course in one week. Actually I did it more than in a month.
By Sanjeev K V•
Feb 15, 2018
This was one of the best learning I had. Very simple and easy way to do the labs and understand the concepts. Even though the content is around fundamentals, it helps to remember the terminologies.
By Sebastian R•
Oct 19, 2019
Do you like looking at loading screens? Do you like mindlessly copying commands from one window to another without any decision making? Do you like listening to google product advertisements? GREAT! Then this course is for you. Bonus points if you like to listen to soulless drones reading scripts.
PS: This course is easy is you can copy and paste. But you will not really learn!
By Brant•
Feb 1, 2019
This course is amazing!
1. The materials/instructions are just at points. I like those comparison tables.
2. The exam lab is cool. It can detect your steps (the majority of time) and do the score.
3. All the demos are accurate! Everything you see in demo, you can find it exactly in the GCP lab. I've taken a few other online trainings before, some times it's very frustrated to find a button on the web page which you've just seen in the demo... It's not easy to make it accurate. As an engineer who usually prepare demos for teams, you have to keep updating your slides and recording again whenever there's a change in the product... Or, maybe Google has tied the lab with the course as the real online GCP keep updating. So the instructors here don't need to record demo again after they're done the demo unless the lab system got updated. Who knows.. Anyway, it's really good experiences for audiences following the demos.
4. After taking this course, I have created around sixteen mind maps. This means, the content is well organized and prepared, otherwise you won't be able to connect them in mind maps!
But there's always room to improve. I don't like the instructor is just talking in font of you without showing any valuable content besides him/her. At least show something related to the talking. The scoring system of the lab need some improvements, one time it showed 10/10 even I just start.
At the end, this is the first course I've taken on Coursera.org. The journey is never ending. Stay Hungry. Stay Foolish.
By Gedilson L P F•
Jan 29, 2017
Great course to introduce the specialization. It could be more robust, but it does the job and you are also provided with links for documents that will help you build on what you learn in the course.
By Ravi V•
Jul 18, 2019
All these topics if available in a PDF will be more helpful for us to refer later. So please provide if already exits. Thanks.
By Youngsam B•
Jun 2, 2017
This course is useful for those who wants to explorer google cloud platform
e.g: what database engine should I use?
what is more cost efficient for our application, Compute engine or App engine
By Edgar M R H•
Jul 26, 2019
I really think this is a good way to get people that hasn't had interaction with GCP before on track, but it also is of really good use for regular users to discover more capabilities of the platform
By Ondrej B•
Feb 5, 2020
By Sanjeev B•
Mar 21, 2019
A must course for the Beginners in Cloud services
By Ying T•
Dec 2, 2018
This course provides an overview of all GCP services and when to use them, with nice interactive lab assignments. To suggest, there are some parts of the protocols are explained not enough, which left some knowledge gaps for the users.
By ASMA M M•
Sep 27, 2019
Very helpful and informative. The videos guided me perfectly and quizzes helped to recollect what I learned. Moreover the demonstration sessions were perfectly arranged and gave us proper benefit.
By Adriel N•
May 10, 2020
By Mikalai S•
Jan 6, 2019
Great introductions course. Very nice instructors with great charisma and skills. Useful labs, very thoughtful. I definitely recommend this course everyone who is willing to get started with GCP!
By Muhammad W K•
Sep 19, 2019
Excellent course material and instructors way of teaching. This course helps me to understand the Google cloud in an effective way and provide me a leverage in my career path.
By Simon M•
Nov 29, 2018
I sincerely learn a lot from this course. The content was clear and the questions were challenging.
By Fidelis E•
Mar 23, 2019
Great Introduction to Google Cloud Platform!!!
By Naveen G•
Apr 11, 2017
This course and material does not articulate the 'Google Cloud Platform' offerings. Maybe Google does not want to compete with Microsoft Azure and AWS alike. If Google itself has approved this 'Google Cloud Platform' trainings on Coursera then vola I am out. I am way better off supporting AWS and Azure (at least they have tons of good trainings and stuff to keep folks in the field excited).
By Arthur D F S•
Jan 30, 2019
Aprendi muito com a introdução dos componentes ! Parabéns !
By Josh P•
Jan 28, 2019
Very nice overview. The videos and labs were very informative and easy to follow.
By Avinash A•
Apr 11, 2019
excellent experience
By Marko V•
Dec 20, 2018
People presenting this course can be replaced by robots. You can see that everyone is reading from the prompter or they are just saying a memorized script. Hand movement and face expresions are so fake and generic that all the videos look like some sort of a lame and bad TED talk. I too Machine Learning course by Andrew Ng and it was fantastic. He actually teaches the course. He is not reading the script, like the instructors in google videos. Overall i have to admit that Google could've done a better job with videos instead of hiring bunch of actors to narrate. Talk to real professors and go to real classes and learn from the good ones!
By Aaron A•
Jan 14, 2019
This was a very good introduction and foundation. I have a lot of AWS experience so I wish that it moved a little faster but for someone with less cloud exposure the additional background would be welcome.
By Killdary A d S•
Jan 17, 2019
Curso Completo, uma excelente experiência em um ambiente flexível e poderoso para desenvolvimento em nuvem. Amei o curso e recomendo aos interessados em iniciar uma carreira DevOps.
By Javier•
Jan 27, 2019
muy bueno y muy dinámico. Con las demos puedes hacerte a la idea de lo pontente que es la herramienta