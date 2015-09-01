About this Specialization

12,569 recent views
In this specialization, application developers learn how to design, develop, and deploy applications that seamlessly integrate managed services from Google Cloud. Through a combination of presentations, demos, and hands-on labs, participants learn how to use Google Cloud services and pre-trained machine learning APIs to build secure, scalable, and intelligent cloud-native applications. Learners can choose to complete labs in their favorite language: Node.js, Java, or Python. This class is intended for application developers who want to build cloud-native applications or redesign existing applications that will run on Google Cloud. This course teaches participants the following skills: • Use best practices for application development. • Choose the appropriate data storage option for application data. • Implement federated identity management. • Develop loosely coupled application components or microservices. • Integrate application components and data sources. • Debug, trace, and monitor applications. • Perform repeatable deployments with containers and deployment services. • Choose the appropriate application runtime environment; use Google Kubernetes Engine as a runtime environment and later switch to a no-ops solution with Google App Engine flexible environment.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure

4.7
stars
44,482 ratings
7,525 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Getting Started With Application Development

4.5
stars
2,064 ratings
259 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Securing and Integrating Components of your Application

4.6
stars
1,273 ratings
124 reviews
Course4

Course 4

App Deployment, Debugging, and Performance

4.6
stars
1,106 ratings
122 reviews

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder