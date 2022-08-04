- Debugging
- Google Cloud Platform
- Cloud Storage
- Application development
- Cloud Computing
- Google Compute Engine
- Google App Engine (GAE)
- Continuous Delivery
- Kubernetes
- Jenkins (Software)
- Data Store
- Application Programming Interfaces (API)
Preparing for Google Cloud Certification: Cloud Developer Professional Certificate
Developer Best Practices on Google Cloud
Offered By
What you will learn
Identify the purpose and value of Google Cloud products and services.
Learn the skills needed to be successful in a cloud developer engineering role.
Choose among and use application deployment environments on Google Cloud: App Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, and Compute Engine.
Techniques for monitoring, troubleshooting, and improving infrastructure and application performance in Google Cloud
Skills you will gain
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
This specialization incorporates hands-on labs using our Qwiklabs platform.
These hands on components will let you apply the skills you learn in the video lectures. Projects will incorporate topics such as Google Cloud products, which are used and configured within Qwiklabs. You can expect to gain practical hands-on experience with the concepts explained throughout the modules.
Some related experience required.
Some related experience required.
What is a Professional Certificate?
Build the Skills to Get Job Ready
Whether you’re looking to start a new career, or change your current one, Professional Certificates on Coursera help you become job ready. Learn at your own pace, whenever and wherever it’s most convenient for you. Enroll today and explore a new career path with a 7 day free trial. You can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time.
Hands-On Projects
Apply your skills with hands-on projects and build a portfolio that showcases your job readiness to potential employers. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to earn your Certificate.
Earn a Career Credential
When you complete all of the courses in the program, you'll earn a Certificate to share with your professional network as well as unlock access to career support resources to help you kickstart your new career. Many Professional Certificates have hiring partners that recognize the Professional Certificate credential and others can help prepare you for a certification exam. You can find more information on individual Professional Certificate pages where it applies.
There are 6 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure
Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure introduces important concepts and terminology for working with Google Cloud. Through videos and hands-on labs, this course presents and compares many of Google Cloud's computing and storage services, along with important resource and policy management tools.
Getting Started with Google Kubernetes Engine
In this course, each module aims to build on your ability to interact with GKE, and includes hands-on labs for you to experience functionalities first-hand. In the first module, you'll be introduced to a range of Google Cloud services and features, with a view to helping you choose the right Google Cloud services to create your own cloud solution. You'll learn about creating a container using Cloud Build, and store a container in Container Registry. You'll also compare and contrast the features of Kubernetes and Google Kubernetes Engine, also referred to as GKE. In addition to conceptualizing the Kubernetes architecture, you'll deploy a Kubernetes cluster using GKE, deploy Pods to a GKE cluster, and view and manage Kubernetes objects.
Getting Started With Application Development
In this course, application developers learn how to design and develop cloud-native applications that seamlessly integrate managed services from Google Cloud. Through a combination of presentations, demos, and hands-on labs, participants learn how to apply best practices for application development and use the appropriate Google Cloud storage services for object storage, relational data, caching, and analytics. Learners can choose to complete labs in their favorite language: Node.js, Java, or Python.
Securing and Integrating Components of your Application
In this course, application developers learn how to design and develop cloud-native applications that seamlessly integrate managed services from Google Cloud. Through a combination of presentations, demos, and hands-on labs, participants learn how to develop more secure applications, implement federated identity management, and integrate application components by using messaging, event-driven processing, and API gateways.
Offered by
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.