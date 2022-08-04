About this Professional Certificate

A Cloud Developer designs, builds, analyzes, and maintains cloud-native applications. This learning path guides you through a curated collection of on-demand courses, labs, and skill badges that provide you with real-world, hands-on experience using Google Cloud technologies essential to the Cloud Developer role. Once you complete the path, check out the Google Cloud Developer certification to take the next steps on your professional journey.
What is a Professional Certificate?

Build the Skills to Get Job Ready

Whether you’re looking to start a new career, or change your current one, Professional Certificates on Coursera help you become job ready. Learn at your own pace, whenever and wherever it’s most convenient for you. Enroll today and explore a new career path with a 7 day free trial. You can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time.

Hands-On Projects

Apply your skills with hands-on projects and build a portfolio that showcases your job readiness to potential employers. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to earn your Certificate.

Earn a Career Credential

When you complete all of the courses in the program, you'll earn a Certificate to share with your professional network as well as unlock access to career support resources to help you kickstart your new career. Many Professional Certificates have hiring partners that recognize the Professional Certificate credential and others can help prepare you for a certification exam. You can find more information on individual Professional Certificate pages where it applies.

There are 6 Courses in this Professional Certificate

Course1

Course 1

Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure

4.7
stars
45,231 ratings
Course2

Course 2

Getting Started with Google Kubernetes Engine

4.5
stars
3,497 ratings
Course3

Course 3

Getting Started With Application Development

4.5
stars
2,079 ratings
Course4

Course 4

Securing and Integrating Components of your Application

4.6
stars
1,282 ratings

