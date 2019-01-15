About this Course

Course 5 of 5 in the
Corporate Entrepreneurship: Innovating within Corporations Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
University of Maryland, College Park

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Identifying and Analyzing the Opportunity

Week 2

Building the Business Model

Week 3

Crafting Strategies for Innovation Initiatives

Week 4

Building the Proposal

About the Corporate Entrepreneurship: Innovating within Corporations Specialization

Corporate Entrepreneurship: Innovating within Corporations

