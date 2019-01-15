The Master Class experience is designed to serve as the final project experience for the Corporate Entrepreneurship Specialization. Alternatively, professionals with experience in opportunity analysis, business modeling, and corporate finance are invited to complete the Master Class experience without the preliminary courses.
University of Maryland, College Park
The University of Maryland is the state's flagship university and one of the nation's preeminent public research universities. A global leader in research, entrepreneurship and innovation, the university is home to more than 37,000 students, 9,000 faculty and staff, and 250 academic programs. Its faculty includes three Nobel laureates, three Pulitzer Prize winners, 47 members of the national academies and scores of Fulbright scholars. The institution has a $1.8 billion operating budget, secures $500 million annually in external research funding and recently completed a $1 billion fundraising campaign.
Identifying and Analyzing the Opportunity
Welcome to the Master Class for Corporate Entrepreneurs. This project-based course is designed to provide you with the resources and tools you need to develop a proposal for your corporate venture. Please study the readings below, which provide you with the materials and resources that you need to complete a successful proposal. We've also re-posted select video lectures from our companion corporate entrepreneurship courses to assist with your development of the new corporate venture proposal.
Building the Business Model
This module challenges you to develop and apply the Business Model Canvas tool to scope a corporate challenge or opportunity. You will learn how to identify and communicate the nine elements of a business model: Customer Segments, Value Propositions, Channels, Customer Relationships, Revenue Streams, Key Resources, Key Activities, Key Partners, and Cost Structure.
Crafting Strategies for Innovation Initiatives
This modules focuses on enhancing your understanding of how an internal venture is organized, and how to overcome resistance to your new venture ideas within the company.
Building the Proposal
This module improves your understanding of how to secure and manage funding for your corporate venture. We will demystify key accounting and financing concepts to give corporate entrepreneurs a guide to developing the business case for their ideas, and securing funding to translate ideas into reality.
About the Corporate Entrepreneurship: Innovating within Corporations Specialization
For an increasing number of established companies, creating new business opportunities within the company is an imperative for success. Maturing technologies and aging product portfolios are requiring companies to create, develop, and sustain innovative new businesses. The Corporate Entrepreneurship Specialization is designed for those interested in learning how to innovate and apply entrepreneurship principles in the corporate setting.
